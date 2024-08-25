Throwback: When Ben Affleck Revealed Robert Downey Jr. And Bradley Cooper Supported His Journey Of Sobriety 

Trigger Warning: This article contains references to alcohol.

Ben Affleck once revealed how Robert Downey Jr. and Bradley Cooper supported him during his sobriety journey. Affleck has, on several occasions in the past, shared details of his reported addiction issues. However, the actor previously disclosed that Cooper and Downey Jr. were among the people who helped him through the difficult time when he was battling with his alcohol addiction. Read on further to know more details!



In a previous interview with The New York Times, Ben Affleck opened up about his sobriety journey, addiction issues, and his career. Affleck told the publication, "One of the things about recovery that I think people sometimes overlook is the fact that it inculcates certain values. Be honest. Be accountable. Help other people. Apologize when you’re wrong."

The Good Will Hunting actor revealed that during this difficult time, his pals Bradley Cooper and Robert Downey Jr. helped him, noting that they "have been very supportive and to whom I feel a great sense of gratitude." Affleck further mentioned that it took him a long time to accept his addiction issues, expressing that it wasn't until much later that he could completely acknowledge and accept that he was an "alcoholic."

According to People magazine, after completing a 40-day rehab program in August 2018, the actor shared an emotional statement on social media, expressing gratitude to his fans and family for their support.

As per the outlet, he mentioned that the encouragement he received from his loved ones, colleagues, and fans had given him the "strength" to talk openly about his illness. Affleck acknowledged that battling addiction is a lifelong challenge and that recovery requires ongoing commitment, noting, "I am fighting for myself and my family."

In a previous interview with The Hollywood Reporter, The Way Back actor revealed how talking publicly about his alcoholism has impacted him. He told the outlet, "I became — out of no desire of my own — one of the poster boys for actor alcoholism and recovery and the whole thing." Affleck shared that while he didn't seek this role, the positive side is that it has allowed him to help others who reach out to him, which makes him "feel good."

Meanwhile, Ben Affleck is making headlines as his wife, Jennifer Lopez, reportedly filed for divorce from him on Tuesday, August 20, after staying married for more than two years.