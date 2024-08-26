Throwback: When Hugh Laurie Said He Wanted To Play THIS Character From Tom Hiddleston’s The Night Manager

The Night Manager, starring Tom Hiddleston in the lead, is one of the most loved series. The acclaimed actor, Hugh Laurie, who also stars in it once stated that he wanted to play the lead role as Jonathan Pine in the series.

As per Koimoi, in 2016, during the show’s press launch, Laurie who plays Richard Onslow Roper (Dicky), expressed that he desired to play the lead role in the series and had a humorous response to Hiddleston’s performance. He stated, “I rather arrogantly dreamed of the possibility of playing the character of Pine – and have had to sit back now and watch Tom Hiddleston be virile and charming – and it’s f**king galling to watch.”

While conversing with Indiewire in a separate interview, the House star touched up on wanting to portray Jonathan Pine in the series. He said that he thought of himself as Pine. However, he expressed that he was glad that he didn't portray the lead role as he thought he was not the right person to do it. The star stated that he saw the Loki actor half an hour after they started and thought that he was the right choice to portray this role.

For the unversed, The Night Manager is based on John le Carre’s novel by the same name, published in 1993. Apart from Hiddleston and Laurie. The show also stars, Olivia Colman as Angela Burr, Elizabeth Debicki as Jemima, Tom Hollander and Major Lance, David Harewood and Joel Steadman, Douglas Hodge as Rex Mayhew, and many more.

The fans of the series must be rejoicing as season 2 along with season 3 has been confirmed according to Radio Times. BBC’s Chief Content Officer stated that after years of speculations, she was “excited to confirm that The Night Manager is returning to the BBC for two more series.”

The Ink Factory’s Simon and Stephen Cornwell stated, that going back to Pine’s story also means going beyond the original work of John le Carre which is a decision they have not taken in a light way but the compelling characters and the vision David holds for the next phase were "iressitable".

