Throwback: When Kamala Harris Praised Megan Thee Stallion For Speaking Out On Tory Lanez Shooting Incident

Trigger Warning: This article contains references to shooting and violence.

In October 2020, Kamala Harris, the then-vice-presidential candidate, praised rapper Megan Thee Stallion for her bravery in speaking out against the mistreatment of black women.

Megan Thee Stallion wrote a powerful essay for The New York Times on October 13 titled Why I Speak Up For Black Women. Megan's essay highlighted the ongoing disrespect and disregard that Black women face in various aspects of life.

Harris, the first Black woman on a major U.S. presidential ticket, showed her support by sharing Megan's article on Twitter. “Thank you, @theestallion, for using your voice to speak out. Black women DO deserve better,” Harris wrote. She assured readers that if she and Joe Biden are elected, they will continue to show up not just with lip service, but with action.

Megan Thee Stallion wrote an essay that detailed a disturbing personal experience. She detailed allegations that Tory Lanez, a fellow rapper, shot her in the foot at a house party earlier that summer. Megan's essay was published shortly after Lanez was charged with assaulting her with a firearm. Lanez repeatedly denied all allegations.

"I was recently the victim of an act of violence by a man," Megan wrote. “After a party, I was shot twice as I walked away from him. We were not in a relationship. Truthfully, I was shocked that I ended up in that place.”

The rapper spoke about the skepticism and judgment she experienced as a victim. She wrote that even as a victim, she has encountered skepticism and judgment. The way people have publicly questioned and debated whether she played a role in her own violent assault shows that her concerns about discussing what happened were, unfortunately, justified.

Tory Lanez made his first court appearance after Megan's essay was published. Lanez was ordered by the court not to contact Megan Thee Stallion and to surrender any firearms he possessed. Lanez faces up to 23 years in prison.

Lanez's court appearance and the charges against him have received a great deal of attention, with many people closely following the legal proceedings. The case has also sparked broader debates about violence against women and the portrayal of Black women in the media and legal systems.

