‘I Am Excited’: Megan Thee Stallion Reveals What She Is Most Excited for Her VMAs 2024 Hosting Gig

Megan Thee Stillion is a multitalented woman! She recently revealed what she is looking forward to most about the 2024 MTV Video Music Awards in New York ."I'm excited to change clothes 500 times. I'm excited to perform. I'm excited to see all the hotties," Megan told PEOPLE on September 11.

She further said that she loved New York and could not wait to be there again to eat all the food and let people witness her amazing hosting skills. MTV declared last month that Megan will serve as the host of this year's VMAs. Nicki Minaj hosted the previous two VMA ceremonies.

At the event, Stillion was nominated for five awards, including Best Collaboration for Wanna Be with GloRilla, as well as Best Hip-hop, Best Visual Effects, Best Direction, and Best Art Direction for Boa.

Taylor Swift leads the nominations for the 2024 MTV VMAs with ten nods, closely followed by Post Malone with nine. Sabrina Carpenter, Eminem, and Ariana Grande each secured six nominations.

Katy Perry is set to receive the prestigious Video Vanguard Award at the ceremony and will deliver a special performance, featuring a medley of her greatest hits and, likely, some fresh tracks from her highly anticipated 143 album.

The 2024 MTV VMAs will air live from UBS Arena in New York on Sept. 11 at 8 p.m. ET. The ceremony was originally scheduled to take place on September 10, 2024, but was rescheduled to a day later to avoid conflicts with the presidential debate between top US political names.

The winners of all the nominated categories will be chosen by fan votes and anyone who is above the age of 13 can vote. The first round of voting is called the general voting and includes most of the voted categories (15 out of 19 categories)

Are you excited for the awards? We are sure it's going to be a banger show to witness! Stay tuned.

