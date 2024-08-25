Throwback: When Matthew McConaughey Said His Mom Wanted To Star In His Movies

There is no doubt that Matthew McConaughey is one of the biggest Hollywood stars. Known for his versatility, the actor has been part of several projects and has also managed to bag an Academy Award.

However, he’s not the only one in the household who wants to be in the spotlight. The actor once revealed how Momma McConaughey, a.k.a. Mary Kathleen was also ready to steal the show by starring in her son's movies.

Back in 2017, during an appearance on ABC’s Popcorn With Peter Travers, McConaughey revealed that his mother wanted to be a movie star as well. He said, “Every single role, she wanted to be in the movie.” He then joked she often visited him on sets and asked where the guy in charge was, only to trouble him later.

The actor even mimicked his mother’s movie pitch and told how she wants to work on a remake for The Graduate where she portrays Anne Bancroft and Matthew plays Dustin Hoffman’s part.

While the 1967 rom-com is a classic about a bored housewife who seduces a college student, his mother believes “it’s not that big of a deal. It’ll still work.” Laughing, he further added, “She’s still pitching that. No one’s made it yet.”

Be it with or without his mother, Matthew McConaughey’s acting career is going strong. He recently appeared for a cameo in the box office hit, Deadpool & Wolverine, where he voiced Cowboypool.

Back in 2019, the actor was a part of several projects like Serenity, The Beach Bum, and The Gentlemen in 2019. His upcoming projects include The Rivals of Amziah King and The Lost Bus.

In a recent appearance on Watch What Happens Live, actress Kate Hudson revealed that she and Matthew McConaughey are both open to starring in a sequel to the 2003 hit rom-com, How to Lose a Guy in 10 Days. Directed by Donald Petrie, the film has become a favorite and fans often find themselves taking scene or fashion references from it.

The plot revolves around a magazine writer who meets a marketing executive after she pitches a special column at work while he makes a bet. Unaware of each other’s real intentions, the two fall in love. The actors were praised for their dynamic chemistry and the movie became a classic.

