10 Best Dustin Hoffman Movies: From The Graduate to Rain Man

Dustin Hoffman, a versatile actor with a career spanning over seven decades, has created some of the most memorable characters in cinema history. In honor of his 85th birthday, we rank the 10 best performances of his illustrious career.

1. The Graduate (1967)

Release Date: 1967

Dustin Hoffman broke through as Benjamin Braddock, a young man seduced by an older woman (Anne Bancroft) in Mike Nichols’ “The Graduate.” The film became the highest-grossing release of the year, earning more than $104 million worldwide (adjusted for inflation, $857 million). Hoffman received his first Oscar nomination for this role, which remains iconic to this day.

2. Midnight Cowboy (1969)

Release Date: 1969

Hoffman starred as Enrico Salvatore “Ratso” Rizzo in John Schlesinger’s urban drama, which won the Academy Award for Best Picture. Playing a down-and-out con man, Hoffman earned his second Oscar nomination for Best Actor, solidifying his place as a serious actor.

3. Lenny (1974)

Release Date: 1974

In Bob Fosse’s monochrome biopic, Hoffman played controversial comic Lenny Bruce. His portrayal earned him another Oscar nomination and is often considered one of his finest performances, capturing the complexity and intensity of Bruce’s life and career.

4. Kramer vs. Kramer (1979)

Release Date: 1979

Hoffman’s role as Ted Kramer, a father fighting for custody of his son, won him his first Academy Award for Best Actor. The film also won Best Picture, showcasing Hoffman’s ability to convey deep emotional sensitivity.

5. Tootsie (1982)

Release Date: 1982

Playing Michael Dorsey, an out-of-work actor who disguises himself as a woman to land a role, Hoffman’s performance in Sydney Pollack’s comedy is both humorous and poignant. His work in "Tootsie" is a critical reflection of show business, earning him another Oscar nomination.

6. Rain Man (1988)

Release Date: 1988

Hoffman’s portrayal of Raymond Babbitt, an autistic savant, won him his second Academy Award for Best Actor. The film, which also won Best Picture, features Hoffman’s delicate and nuanced performance, cementing his legacy in Hollywood.

7. Marathon Man (1976)

Release Date: 1976

In John Schlesinger’s thriller, Hoffman played Thomas Babington Levy, a marathon runner entangled with a Nazi war criminal. His performance alongside Laurence Olivier is a masterclass in acting, despite being snubbed by the Oscars that year.

8. All the President’s Men (1976)

Release Date: 1976

Hoffman portrayed Carl Bernstein, one of the journalists who uncovered the Watergate scandal. Alongside Robert Redford, Hoffman’s reserved yet compelling performance contributed to the film’s critical acclaim, even though he was not nominated for an Oscar.

9. Hook (1991)

Release Date: 1991

In Steven Spielberg’s fantasy adventure, Hoffman played the villainous Captain Hook. His dynamic performance opposite Robin Williams and Bob Hoskins showcased his versatility and ability to bring larger-than-life characters to the screen.

10. The Meyerowitz Stories (New and Selected) (2017)

Release Date: 2017

Hoffman’s role as Harold Meyerowitz, a stubborn sculptor and patriarch, in Noah Baumbach’s dramedy is one of his most recent standout performances. His interactions with his on-screen family, including Adam Sandler and Ben Stiller, are both heartfelt and humorous.

Dustin Hoffman’s remarkable career has left an indelible mark on cinema. With a wide range of unforgettable roles, his performances continue to inspire and entertain audiences worldwide. From his breakout in "The Graduate" to his award-winning turn in "Rain Man," Hoffman’s contributions to film are nothing short of legendary.

