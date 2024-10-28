Timothée Chalamet Crashes His Own Lookalike Contest In NYC; Event Ends With Police Intervention: WATCH

Timothée Chalamet made a surprise appearance at his own lookalike contest in Lower Manhattan’s Washington Square Park on Sunday, October 27. The crowded event, however, was soon dispersed by the police due to the lack of a permit for organizing the gathering.

Flanked by bodyguards, the real Chalamet posed for photos with his doppelgängers, some of whom were dressed as his characters from Wonka and the Dune movies. The star’s arrival at the fan fest was captured and posted on X by several users, with videos showing him waving, greeting fans, and posing for photos as he moved through the crowd.

Following the New York Police Department’s arrival at the costume party, NBC reported that at least one person was detained, and several were issued summonses. In a video captured by the AP, police can be heard blaring sirens and announcing, “You’re all gonna get summonses,” over a megaphone to encourage the crowd to disperse.

Despite the police presence, attendees still tried to hold the competition. Chalamet’s lookalikes took to a makeshift stage to answer questions about their romantic plans with Kylie Jenner and demonstrate their French proficiency. Pageant-like questions, such as 'What would you do to make the world a better place?' were also part of the contest, which offered $50 as prize money.

Eventually, the audience picked a winner: Miles Mitchell, a Staten Island resident and college senior. Dressed in a purple Willy Wonka outfit, he tossed candies from his briefcase to excited fans at the event.

Advertisement

On the professional front, Timothée Chalamet is currently in the Big Apple filming Marty Supreme, an American sports drama by Josh Safdie. The film features Gwyneth Paltrow, Tyler, the Creator, Odessa A’zion, Abel Ferrara, Fran Drescher, Kevin O’Leary, and Penn Jillette.

ALSO READ: 'I Really Had No Career': Timothée Chalamet Cried For An Hour After Watching His Part In Christopher Nolan's Interstellar