Travis Kelce Says THIS About Him And Taylor Swift Publicly Supporting Each Other: 'I Couldn't Be Happier...'

Whenever it comes to giving the ultimate relationship goals, Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce will always be at the top of the list. The NFL star spoke about why he and his beau keep up with the support they show to each other publicly as they climb up the ladder in their careers.

During his appearance on The Stephen A. Smith Show on January 15, Wednesday, Kelce shared that he enjoyed "all aspects of life” and that he and his girlfriend are content.

He further stated, “I couldn't be happier to have that confidence and that comfort off the field and all the support I could ever ask for in the stadium.” Smith revealed to the NFL star about never listening to Songress’ music before attending her concert.

He reportedly ended up going two times and spending USD 20,000 on the tickets for his daughter and nine of her friends. Smith expressed hope that it would be worthwhile and confessed that it indeed was!

Then Kelce asked if Swift had him singing along the second time, adding, “Ain’t that something,” after which Smith quipped, “And dancing!”

During the conversation, Kelce was asked about describing his mentality to be at that certain moment in time being aware of how well everything was unfolding for both of them on their personal and professional fronts.

To this, Kelce responded by saying that he thinks, personally, the beautiful thing about being in a “very strong relationship” is that one gets that “support to be able to” go and be focused on their “craft” and on being the “best version” of themselves.

He added that was the reason why he desired to be at the show, showcasing his support for her and being there for his girlfriend, along with making sure that Swift felt “comfortable and supported” in all the things she was doing in life.

While talking about his professional front, Kelce shared that he was as “focused” as he has ever been on his job and being the “best player” that he could possibly be for his team, adding that it was because he does not have to “worry” regarding the things off the field.

