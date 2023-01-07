Tristan Thompson's mom Andrea passes away; Ex Khloé Kardashian shows support and Kris pays touching tribute

Seeing our loved ones take their final breath is never pleasant. After suffering a devastating heart attack, Tristan Thompson's mother, Andrea Thompson, passed away. Tristan and his ex-girlfriend Khloé Kardashian flew to Toronto to be with his family. After hearing the tragic news, Kris Jenner gave a really moving tribute.

Tristan Thompson's mother passed away on Thursday, January 5th, 2023, after suffering a sudden heart attack at home. She was rushed to a local hospital in Toronto, Canada, where doctors attempted unsuccessfully to revive her. According to reports by TMZ, the 31-year-old basketball player and his ex Khloé Kardashian departed Los Angeles as soon as he learned this heartbreaking news in order to be with his family in Toronto.

Tristan frequently expressed his affection for his mother. In 2016, Tristan spoke about their connection and stated that they always made an effort to talk to each other every day, inquiring about the kids and about mom, no matter where he was or what was going on. In 2020, Thompson shared a heartfelt Mother’s Day post giving tribute to his mother thanking her for all the "sacrifices" she had made throughout his and his brother’s upbringing. He exclaimed that one day wasn’t enough to praise and lift her high and was "lucky" to be referred to as her son.

It was Tristan’s mother who encouraged him to go pro after playing college basketball at the University of Texas at Austin. In a video posted on Instagram in May 2020, the former Chicago Bulls player said that his mother had a significant role in helping him reach his professional ambitions by driving him to basketball tournaments while also attempting to look after his brothers. He had remarked, "Watching her do that and be a warrior and a champ, and how much she was prepared to sacrifice, really shows her love and devotion for her kids”.

The athlete has also posted pictures of Andrea hanging out and cuddling with her grandkids – a 4-year-old daughter True and a 5-month-old son with Kardashian, a 13-month-old son Theo with Maralee Nichols, and a 6-year-old son Prince with Jordan Craig. In August 2019, Tristan and Andrea marked their first joint public charity event by attending The Amari Thompson Soiree, which was held in support of Epilepsy Toronto.