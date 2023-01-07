Tristan Thompson's mom Andrea passes away; Ex Khloé Kardashian shows support and Kris pays touching tribute
Andrea Thompson, the mother of Khloe Kardashian's ex-boyfriend Tristan Thompson, passed unexpectedly on Thursday after experiencing a heart attack at home.
Seeing our loved ones take their final breath is never pleasant. After suffering a devastating heart attack, Tristan Thompson's mother, Andrea Thompson, passed away. Tristan and his ex-girlfriend Khloé Kardashian flew to Toronto to be with his family. After hearing the tragic news, Kris Jenner gave a really moving tribute.
Remembering Tristan Thompson’s mother Andrea Thompson
Tristan Thompson's mother passed away on Thursday, January 5th, 2023, after suffering a sudden heart attack at home. She was rushed to a local hospital in Toronto, Canada, where doctors attempted unsuccessfully to revive her. According to reports by TMZ, the 31-year-old basketball player and his ex Khloé Kardashian departed Los Angeles as soon as he learned this heartbreaking news in order to be with his family in Toronto.
Tristan frequently expressed his affection for his mother. In 2016, Tristan spoke about their connection and stated that they always made an effort to talk to each other every day, inquiring about the kids and about mom, no matter where he was or what was going on. In 2020, Thompson shared a heartfelt Mother’s Day post giving tribute to his mother thanking her for all the "sacrifices" she had made throughout his and his brother’s upbringing. He exclaimed that one day wasn’t enough to praise and lift her high and was "lucky" to be referred to as her son.
It was Tristan’s mother who encouraged him to go pro after playing college basketball at the University of Texas at Austin. In a video posted on Instagram in May 2020, the former Chicago Bulls player said that his mother had a significant role in helping him reach his professional ambitions by driving him to basketball tournaments while also attempting to look after his brothers. He had remarked, "Watching her do that and be a warrior and a champ, and how much she was prepared to sacrifice, really shows her love and devotion for her kids”.
The athlete has also posted pictures of Andrea hanging out and cuddling with her grandkids – a 4-year-old daughter True and a 5-month-old son with Kardashian, a 13-month-old son Theo with Maralee Nichols, and a 6-year-old son Prince with Jordan Craig. In August 2019, Tristan and Andrea marked their first joint public charity event by attending The Amari Thompson Soiree, which was held in support of Epilepsy Toronto.
About Tristan’s Family
Tristan Thompson was born in 1991 to Trevor and Andrea Thompson. Trevor, Tristan's father, was a truck driver, while his mother was a school bus driver. Tristan also has younger brothers Amari, Dishawn, and Daniel. She has always maintained a low profile, as have Tristan's father Trevor, and his three siblings.
With one of his brothers Amari going through a neurological disorder and experiencing seizures, Tristan’s mother had kind of isolated herself because she was heartbroken and was just concerned with caring for him. The health issues with his brother had also caused him and his brothers to become closer and more mature as children. Tristan established the Amari Thompson Fund in 2013 to aid his brother's health and help his mother and more than 40,000 other families with an epilepsy diagnosis.
His forever support ex Khloé Kardashian
Amid this devastating news, Khloé Kardashian is right by his side, providing him with consolation and support as he gets through this period for the next following several days. The duo, who have a baby boy and a four-year-old daughter named True, allegedly flew out on a private plane on Thursday night at 10 p.m. to be with his family. Khloé apparently was very close to Tristan’s mother Andrea, so it's not surprising that she showed up at her demise and helped Tristan and his family at their most trying of times. Although they haven't been romantically involved for some time, they still co-parent their children and share special occasions like holidays and life milestones. Through her travel to Toronto with him, Khloé has clearly shown her commitment to supporting Tristan at all times of his needs.
Kris Jenner’s touching tribute to Tristan Thompson’s mother
Following Andrea Thompson's untimely death, Kris Jenner shared an homage to her on Instagram, posting a carousel of images of the two of them from various family gatherings throughout the years. Through the post, Kris Jenner remembers Tristan's late mother as "the most incredible, loving, devoted, and selfless parent." Kris Jenner is devastated by this tragic news and will miss Tristan's mother's brilliant brightness and positive attitude.
Khloé, her sister Kim Kardashian, and Kris are slated to attend a private burial for his mother. Tristan hasn't yet spoken anything about his mother’s demise. However, Tristan and his family deserve our sincere condolence during this terrible time. We hope for Andrea to be in a better place.
