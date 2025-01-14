Nine Inch Nails Confirm 2025 World Tour; Delay Full Announcement Due to LA Wildfires

Nine Inch Nails (NIN) has officially announced plans for a world tour this year, putting to rest rumors sparked by recent leaks.

The industrial rock icons confirmed the news on their social media accounts today (Jan 14). However, the band has decided to delay releasing the full details in light of the ongoing wildfires in Los Angeles.

In their statement, NIN shared: “Since some dates and information about our world tour have leaked, we are confirming that yes, we will be touring and will provide more details soon.”

They added, “We are all watching the devastation that is unfolding in California and have paused our announcement while people try to deal with all that is happening.”

Fans first speculated about the tour on Monday (Jan 13) after screenshots of Facebook events and Ticketmaster listings were shared on the Nine Inch Nails subreddit.

A fan post titled “It’s happening (?)” highlighted an event scheduled for Sept. 10 in Tampa, FL, as part of the rumored 'Peel It Back World Tour.'

Other leaks suggested shows in major cities like Brooklyn, Atlanta, Raleigh, Philadelphia, and Cleveland in the U.S., as well as stops in Manchester and London in the U.K., and a Canadian date in Toronto.

Despite the leaks, NIN has not officially confirmed any dates or locations. Ticketmaster listings hinted at an on-sale date of Friday (Jan 17).

The rumored tour title, 'Peel It Back,' appears to reference the band’s 1994 track 'March of the Pigs.' This has fueled speculation that the tour might celebrate the 30th anniversary of The Downward Spiral, Nine Inch Nails’ groundbreaking album released in 1994.

NIN last toured in 2022, with a series of performances across the U.S. and U.K. Their previous major tour, The Trilogy Tour, spanned 69 shows between 2017 and 2018, covering North America, Europe, and Asia.

