Trudie Styler Reveals Why Husband Sting and Her 'Fell in Love With Italy' Years Back

Trudie Styler and Sting fell in love approximately 30 years ago, and since their marriage, they have cherished their stunning abode in Italy. In an interview with PEOPLE, the actress from Filth shared why Italy holds a special place in their hearts. She mentioned that their children were born in Italy, and the country has always treated them kindly. Styler noted that their home in Tuscany is where their children grew up and continue to gather together. Additionally, she revealed that she and Sting always celebrate their anniversary in Italy, and they often visit the country in August.

Trudie Styler opens up about why Italy is special

Trudie Styler and Sting's residence in Italy is more than just a vacation getaway for the couple. During a trip down memory lane, the Silent Night actress told PEOPLE what initially drew her and her husband to their European retreat.

She said, "Sting and I fell in love with Italy many years ago, so much so that after one of our kids was born near Pisa. We spent years looking for a home for us all. Italy has always been incredibly kind to us." Speaking of her home in Italy, Styler said that their home is where the family connects. She said, “It is a place where we all congregate together and connect.”

The Filth actress further elaborated on why Italy holds such a significant place in her and Sting's hearts. She mentioned that since the 1980s, she had been involved in making films at Cinecittà in Rome. Additionally, Sting produced one of his most poignant albums near Pisa shortly after the passing of his parents, coinciding with the birth of one of their children. These experiences have deeply intertwined their lives with Italy.

Styler, who has been married to Sting for nearly 30 years, also disclosed that they consistently celebrate their wedding anniversary at their home in Tuscany. This tradition underscores the special bond they have with their Italian residence and the meaningful milestones they've experienced there.

Trudie Styler reveals how they spent time in their Italy home

Trudie Styler, the 70-year-old actress and producer, spoke with People at the Globo d'Oro Awards in Italy about her Tuscany home. Which she has shared with her husband for nearly three decades.

Styler expressed that, over the past 30 years, they have consistently returned to their home in Tuscany with their entire family. Their children, who are now grown up, often bring their own children to the estate, creating a multi-generational gathering place. When describing their time in Italy, Styler said, "We truly just relax there in August; we hardly leave the estate. We all eat together, read, swim, go for walks, play games, and watch movies.”

Wine also plays a significant role in their Italian retreat. Styler mentioned their interest in keeping up with developments in the vineyards, reflecting their appreciation for the local wine culture.

Styler and Sting share four children: Mickey, Jake, Eliot, and Giacomo, underscoring the family-oriented nature of their cherished retreat in Tuscany.

