Twilight Star Kristen Stewart and Girlfriend Dylan Meyer Get Married in Intimate LA Ceremony; Know Details

Kristen Stewart has officially exchanged vows with fiancé Dylan Meyer, according to a report by TMZ. They reportedly tied the knot after going to the courthouse to obtain the marriage license.

The insiders revealed to TMZ that Stewart and Dylan tied the knot in an intimate ceremony on Sunday at her Los Angeles home. Ashley Benson and her hubby, Brandon Davis, were also reportedly in attendance.

The insider told the outlet that the Twilight star and the screenwriter obtained their marriage license in Los Angeles County last Tuesday.

For the unversed, the actress revealed the existing news about her engagement in 2021 on Howard Stern’s show and that it was Meyer who got down on one knee.

The Spencer star said, “I wanted to be proposed to, so I think I very distinctly carved out what I wanted. And, you know, she nailed it. It was really cute. She did very well.”

During her conversation with Rolling Stone in 2024, Stewart revealed their plans on expanding their clan and having children. It was only natural for her fans to take that as an indication that things were very serious and they would eventually say ‘I do’ to each other.

To take you down memory lane, the now-married couple initially met back in 2013 on a movie set. But it wasn't until 2019 when they started dating, which happened after Stewart's breakup with Stella Maxwell, per the publication.

