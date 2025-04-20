Zac Efron’s Brother Becomes Hero Overnight: Dylan Efron Saves 2 Women From Drowning in Miami; Know More

Dylan Efron reflected on his experience of saving two women from drowning while on his trip to South Beach in Miami. While making an appearance on Brooke and Connor Make a Podcast, the influencer-producer revealed that he was just hanging around and looking until he heard people screaming for help.

Explaining the statement further, the Traitors winner shared, "It was really random.” He further added, "I'm looking out and there are just people screaming in the water. The currents were ripping."

The reality TV star went on to elaborate on the situation and claimed that there were five girls desperate for help in the water. While three of them were near the coast, they could be pulled out of the water easily. The other two were a little farther, and one of the guys from their group was already trying to help the women out of the water. Efron swam through the waves and brought the two ladies back to the shore.

The producer went on to share, "The last girl I swam in, I was just trying to calm her down and just saying, 'Breath, breath.’” Recalling the good deed, the influencer further added, "She just wraps me in the biggest hug and doesn't want to let go. We hugged for, like, a full minute. I'm like, 'You're safe, you're good.'"

While Efron walked away like it was no big deal for him, the fans nearby noticed and documented the incident. They even shared the clips and photos with the channel named DeuxMoi.

Efron, who took swimming lessons in his college, revealed that the water currents at the beach were highly intense. He claimed that as he jumped into the water, he was thrown in like a football in the field.

Meanwhile, Zac Efron’s brother was joined on his trip by his friends Brennan and Britney Spears’ ex-husband, Sam Asghari.

