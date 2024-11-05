Tyka Nelson Passes Away At 64, Months After Being Unwell, Confirms Son President Nelson

Trigger Warning: This article contains mention of death

Tyka Nelson has passed away at 64. While the cause of death is still unknown, the musician’s son, President Nelson, confirmed the news in the media on Monday. Prior to her death, the singer had been unwell for months. The late singer’s cousin, Charles “Chazz” Smith, also posted about his cousin’s death on his Facebook account.

In his post, her cousin shared a picture of Tyka and stated that the family is grieving over the loss. He wrote, “Our family is very saddened to share the news of my cousin Tyka Evene Nelson, who passed away this morning.” Nelson’s sister, Sharon Nelson, also shared in the media that the late musician had a “mind of her own” and that “she’s in a better place now.”

According to media reports, the late musician was unable to attend her farewell concert due to her health conditions. The concert was scheduled to be held in Dakota, and Nelson was expected to perform for a couple of hours. However, the musician withdrew from the event at the last moment.

As for her last concert in front of a crowd, Nelson performed in Australia in 2018, where she sang her hit tracks from albums released in 1988 and 2011.

Apart from her family members and celebrities in the music industry mourning Nelson's death, her fans also took to their X accounts to pay tribute to the End of the Road singer.

One user shared, “Just hearing that Tyka Nelson, sister of music legend Prince, has passed away. Our hearts are with her family during this difficult time. Please respect their privacy as they mourn.”

Another fan wrote, “Rest in peace to Tyka. Our hearts are with the entire Prince family.”

Nelson had a successful career in the music industry, releasing four hit albums in the early 2000s.

Tyka Nelson’s brother, pop icon Prince, was also a beloved figure in the entertainment world. He passed away in 2016. While the cause of Prince’s death was initially unknown, it was later revealed that an overdose of fentanyl led to the rock star’s passing.

Nelson is survived by her siblings, husband, and two sons.

