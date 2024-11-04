'You Should Too': John Oliver Breaks Down Urging Voters To Elect Kamala Harris

This week, John Oliver at Last Week Tonight delivered an emotional plea to voters on Sunday, urging them to participate in the upcoming U.S. election. As he spoke directly to voters who feel disillusioned with the current administration’s handling of issues like the Gaza conflict, Oliver emphasized the importance of voting, despite any doubts they may hold about Kamala Harris.

During his ten-minute monologue, Oliver declared his support for Harris, citing her plans to increase wages for low-income Americans, expand reproductive rights, and extend Medicare coverage for long-term elder care. He noted his reservations about certain aspects of her policies but expressed belief in her overall platform, urging viewers to consider her as the better option. He contrasted Harris’s agenda with the risks he perceives in a second term under Donald Trump, referencing past episodes of his show where he warned against the objectives set forth in Project 2025, a policy platform proposed by Trump allies.

ALSO READ: Jennifer Lopez Backs Kamala Harris at Rally, Criticizes Trump’s MSG Event as 'Offensive to Humanity'

Oliver, who became a U.S. citizen in 2019, emphasized that voting in this election is deeply personal to him. Born in the United Kingdom, he shared his pride in being an American and encouraged his viewers to hold an “adversarial relationship” with those in power, even if they support them. Fighting back tears, he reminded viewers that as an immigrant, he chose the U.S. as his home, underscoring his commitment to engaging actively with the political process.

Advertisement

Acknowledging that some voters may have reservations about Harris’s campaign, Oliver suggested that a more direct approach could help her connect with undecided Americans. He urged viewers to consider what kind of future they want and to vote in line with their values. Reflecting on the impact of another potential Trump term, he said that a Harris victory could mean a future where Trump is no longer at the forefront of American politics.

Oliver concluded with an appeal to those disillusioned by current politics, expressing his desire to see a future where Trump is no longer a central figure in American politics. “I want so badly to live in that world,” he said, making an impassioned case for Americans to use their vote as a means of shaping the nation’s direction.

ALSO READ: Madonna Makes Her Vote Choice Clear; Returns from Paris to Vote For Kamala Harris