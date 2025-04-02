Val Kilmer’s Death: When Top Gun Actor Parodied His Iconic Role of Iceman on Saturday Night Live

Trigger warning: this article contains mentions of death.

Val Kilmer was known for immersing himself in his roles and going to extreme lengths of method acting. However, that didn’t stop him from accepting light-hearted jokes about his characters. Kilmer cemented his position as a Hollywood star after playing Iceman in the 1986 movie Top Gun.

The movie, which also featured Tom Cruise and Meg Ryan, among others, revolved around a group of fighter pilots who trained at the Top Gun Naval Fighter Weapons School.

As per the official synopsis, Maverick’s (Cruise) “reckless attitude and cocky demeanor put him at odds with the other pilots, especially the cool and collected Iceman (Kilmer).” Before Kilmer’s tragic death at 65 on April 1, he reprised his iconic role in the sequel Top Gun: Maverick.

The film became a blockbuster, and Kilmer’s grand return to the big screen contributed to the film’s massive box office collection. In 2000, the Batman Forever actor hosted Saturday Night Live and performed a parody of his iconic Top Gun character.

To add the comical effect, Iceman on SNL was 15 years removed from the Navy Strike Fighter Tactics Instructor (SFTI) program. The Middle-aged Iceman became a commercial pilot while still having the arrogant and cocky attitude in the hilarious sketch.

Advertisement

Besides getting on the nerves of the fake flight crew, Iceman can’t help but bring his fighter pilot days back. “We’re 4g negative dive; it’s too close for missiles. I’m going to switch to guns,” Kilmer screams while seated on the pilot’s chair.

“What Captain Kazansky means to say is that our in-flight movie today is Duet starring Huey Lewis,” another person in the skit announces, prompting a laugh from the audience. Besides Top Gun, Kilmer was known for his roles in Batman Forever, The Door, Tombstone, Willow, and many others.