Val Kilmer’s Death: When Top Gun Star Admitted to Feeling ‘Lonely’ Following Separation From Ex-wife Joanne Whalley

Trigger Warning: This article contains mention of death.

Val Kilmer and Joanne Whalley had been married for eight years before calling it quits in 1996. Ahead of the actor's death at the age of 65, Kilmer revealed to have felt "lonely every day" while staying single for the last 24 years of his life. Apart from a lack of romance, the Tombstone star also dealt with health issues, the major one being the diagnosis of throat cancer.

Amid the statements by the actor, he has often been labeled as a casanova in the industry after rumors of him getting together with his co-stars. Following his split from his wife, Kilmer dated Angelina Jolie for a brief period. Other high-profile celebrities were also linked with the actor in the 90s and the 2000s.

However, after multiple failed relationships, Kilmer decided to stay alone and live a quiet life. In his 2020 autobiography, the actor went on to reveal that even as friends, he liked to hang out with women more than men.

One of the excerpts from his book read, "Perhaps that's why we've always gotten along. We are big oafy elephants, and they are butterflies." In one of the confessions, the late movie star also mentioned, "I haven't had a girlfriend in 20 years. The truth is I am lonely part of every day."

Prior to Kilmer's marriage coming to an end, the Batman Returns star was a heartthrob. His ex-wife, Walley, was an actress, and the duo began to date after meeting each other on the sets of Willow.

Advertisement

Val Kilmer shared two kids with his ex-wife.

ALSO READ: Val Kilmer’s Extreme Method Acting Technique Resurfaces Amid Death; Actor Filled His Bed With Ice For THIS Film