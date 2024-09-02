Fact Check: Is Jason Momoa Dating Amber Heard? Aquaman Co-Stars' Relationship Rumors Explored

Jason Momoa and Amber Heard attracted considerable attention while filming the Aquaman movies, even sparking dating rumors at one point due to their on-set chemistry. As per current reports, Momoa and Heard never dated and did not have any romantic involvement offscreen. How are we so certain of the facts years later, you would ask. Well, we dived deep into the matter to find an exclusive piece of news information for you.

Reports from 2017, when the first Aquaman movie was in production, suggest that the two stars were quite close while working on the film. Our research indicates that Momoa was particularly eager for Heard’s attention on set, something she confirmed during an appearance on Good Morning America in 2018. The actress shared that Momoa used extreme tactics to draw her attention whenever he needed it, describing him as “allergic to being ignored.”

“He adopted this method of ripping out the pages of my book so I would pay attention to him. It would drive me crazy because I’d have 30 pages left, and they would be gone.” While earlier reports portrayed this behavior as a flirty spat between Heard and Momoa, it now seems more like a sibling-like relationship between the two.

Adding to this, contrary to the rumors of Heard and Momoa dating, it was later revealed that they were actually involved with other people at the time. Momoa was building a relationship with Lisa Bonet, whom he eventually married, while Heard was reportedly getting close to Elon Musk. The latter couple broke up in early 2018, as reported by People, while Momoa and Bonet went on to tie the knot.

As it became clear that Heard and Momoa were never romantically involved, later developments even made us question their earlier, seemingly sweet friendship. During Heard’s contentious defamation trial with Johnny Depp, Momoa did not publically support her.

Instead, he followed Depp on Instagram during the legal battle, indicating his support for the Pirates of the Caribbean star rather than for the woman with whom he was once rumored to have a romantic relationship.

As of 2024, while Momoa has never confirmed nor denied the relationship rumors with Heard, he has publicly displayed his affection for his new girlfriend, Adria Arjona, referring to her as “mi amor” on Instagram earlier this year.

Heard, on the other hand, has remained out of the spotlight following her highly publicized defamation trial with Depp. She has a 3-year-old daughter, Oonagh, whom she welcomed via surrogacy in 2021.

Interestingly, when Heard announced her daughter’s birth, Momoa — despite their history or lack thereof — commented “congratulations” alongside a red heart emoji under her post.

Maybe there is still a bit of warmth left between the two!

