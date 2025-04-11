The White Lotus Season 3: Revisit When Walton Goggins Gushed About His On-Screen Lover Aimee Lou Wood Amid Their Alleged Feud

The White Lotus Season 3 has finally come to an end, and as the fans celebrate another successful record-breaking season, there's some tension in the air. This season, the much-beloved on-screen couple played by Walton Goggins and Aimee Lou Wood might not be on the best terms. While the duo was cordial on the long promo tour for the HBO series, some eagle-eyed fans pointed out the discrepancies on Wood and Goggins' social media accounts.

In the midst of all this, Goggins' sweet comments on Wood's post have resurfaced. All of the cast of season 3 seems to have had a great time in Thailand shooting for The White Lotus, and commemorating that; the Sex Education alum had written a heartfelt post, showing the amazing time she had with her co-stars, including with the Fallout actor.

In many of the images, Wood and Goggins seem to be quite close during the process of the filming. Many of the stars replied to her post, including Walton, who said, "You are the brightest light in every room. A Humans Human. Miss you."

Now, this comment is resurfacing because, according to netizens online, the duo have unfollowed each other on Instagram and allegedly deleted their previous comments on each other's profile, making this a rare post.

While there have been rumors of beef, the 2 stars actually posted about their characters' tragic fate in the season finale. They posted images of their characters together, even though they haven't tagged each other yet. Wood wrote "The perfect storm," insinuating the shootout that killed her character and eventually Goggin's Rick.

On the other hand, the Ant-Man actor directly addressed Amiee in his post, saying, "Thank you Aimee Lou for being my partner...a journey I will never forget."

Well, only time will tell if any of these rumors have any substance to them.

