Jason Isaacs Reacts to The White Lotus Season 3 On-Set Drama Rumors, Tells Fans to Stay Out of It: 'Wasn’t a Holiday'

Jason Isaacs has put an end to speculations and fan theories about the drama going on behind the scenes of The White Lotus Season 3. He has pushed back against circulating rumors about purported on-set tensions — and he wasn't being subtle.

On April 9, the Harry Potter alum spoke to SiriusXM's The Happy Hour to counter rumors of drama on set, stressing that the public tends to misunderstand what actually occurs behind the scenes.

Advertisement

Issacs admitted that, as with any extended group project, the ensemble had its share of partnerships, disagreements, bonds, and shifting allegiances — but maintained these were characteristic of any protracted work experience. According to the actor, this was not the tawdry drama some fans envisioned.

He said, "Like anywhere you go for the summer, there’s friendships, there’s romances, there’s arguments, there’s cliques that form and break and reform and stuff like that. I’m careful. I’m not stupid. I look at the Internet."

Issacs was adamant that much of what happens on the internet is speculation at best. He lamented the tendency of web users to grasp small things and extrapolate them into wild tales, saying the truth is far more ordinary and intimate.

Isaacs had previously addressed the much-speculated issue in an interview with Vulture, deeming The White Lotus experience as a mash-up of a summer camp and Lord of the Flies. He said, "Nobody has the slightest clue what they’re talking about. People who think they’re onto something, and it then gets magnified because of a thousand other people. Nobody has any clue."

Advertisement

Even when filming in exotic locations in Thailand, circumstances were arduous, with sweltering heat and the type of interpersonal tension one would anticipate from a cast and crew that live and work together for a long time.

He added, "First of all, it’s none of your business. I’m just saying it wasn’t a holiday, and partly I started saying that because people think we were on a seven-month holiday, and believe me, it felt like work a lot of the time."

Despite the commotion, Jason Isaacs believes the rumors about The White Lotus Season 3 on-set drama are hearsay, and fans shouldn't presume they have the whole story. As he bluntly said, what goes on set is nobody else's business.

ALSO READ: The White Lotus Season 3 Episode 8: Who Survives in Chaotic Finale? Find Out