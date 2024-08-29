WandaVision: All Sitcoms Referenced in Season 1 as Sequel Buzz Takes Over The Internet

Amid Kathryn Hahn’s Agatha All Along buzz, fans have been demanding the renewal of WandaVision for the second season. While getting WandaVision season 2 is slim to none, the magical aspect of the show will be extended with Hahn’s highly anticipated Disney+ show that also stars Debra Jo Rupp, Aubrey Plaza, Joe Locke, and co.

However, Agatha All Along is not the only series at Marvel Studios extending WandaVision. A Vision series has reportedly been in development which will be titled Vision Quest. As for the Scarlet Witch, Wanda Maximoff, she apparently died in Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness after the Darkhold temple collapsed on her. Still, fans are not ready to let go of the character and Marvel might bring her back turning her into a hero again for Secret Wars but so far, it's hard to tell. But before that, here are very sitcoms that were mentioned in WandaVision.

The Dick Van Dyke Show

Jac Schaeffer-created Marvel series further paid homage to The Dick Van Dyke Show recreating a similar living room set in WondaVision. The brick backdrop and fireplace are also similar when compared to the 1961 sitcom created by Carl Reiner.

I Love Lucy

Episode 1 of wondaVision and the 1951 sitcom I Love Lucy have striking similarities including the aspect ratio and black-and-white images of both the shows. The opening and closing credits feature a familiar font as well.

While Wanda's wedding dress isn't identical to Lucy's, the veil and hairdo are, at least, a close match. The episode also hints at Wanda's magical abilities in the kitchen.

I Dream Of Jeannie

The second episode also included a kiss between Wonda played by Elizabeth Olsen and Paul Bettany’s Vision. The kiss resembled the smooch from I Dream of Jeannie. The 1965 fantasy sitcom was a huge hit. The shifting to color from black and white in the episode of the Marvel series was again the nod to I Dream of Jeannie which originally debuted as a black-and-white sitcom and shifted to color after 30 episodes (later, all the initial episodes were colorized).

Bewitched

Episode 2, Don't Touch That Dial of the Disney+ series has an animated opening, featuring cartoon versions of Wanda and Vision in the sky flying with romance. The scene, however, was a clear reference to Bewitched— a classic sitcom that premiered in 1964 and had an 8-season run. The title card of the Episode 2 was somewhat similar to the classic show.

The Brady Bunch

The colorful fonts in WandaVision episode 3 perfectly match those of The Brady Bunch. Marvel cleverly puts a similar tile-style opening to the classic show in the third WodaVision, Now in Color. The rainbow-colored titles and similar use of tiles style images of both series also complement the reference. Also, the doll Vision holds is identical to little Cindy Brady in The Brady Bunch. WandaVision also replicates the Brady Bunch house's staircase.

Full House

The opening credit of Episode 5 of WondaVision is similar to Full House, created by Jeff Franklin which also stars Elizabeth Olsen and her twin sister Ashley Olsen. The aging intro in the episode is also a clear reference to Full House.

Running in the park scene, the interior and exterior of their house, and the costume of Wanda also remind fans of the 1987 show.

Gilmore Girls

In the sixth episode, Wanda and her family's trick-or-treating neighborhood has an acute resemblance to the Gilmore Girls— another 2000’s popular comedy series that was created by Amy Sherman-Palladino. The camera angles and shots were replicated for the tribute to the show as well.

Malcolm In The Middle

With episode 6 of the series, Schaeffer gave a nostalgia treat for fans using the self-videotaping style of Malcolm in the Middle. From the image quality to the song's tone and the fonts, everything was carefully planned paying homage to the Linwood Boomer-created hit 2000 show that stars Bryan Cranston.

Further, Wanda’s boys Billy and Tommy replicated Frankie Muniz’s Malcolm and other kids breaking the fourth wall.

Modern Family

The episode 7 closing credits were a direct nod to Modern Family with a clean style in following similar font and colors. Wanda speaking directly to the camera in confessional scenes gives a similar vibe to Claire Dunphy in Modern Family. Also, the simple aesthetics of Modern Family was used in the Marvel series.

The Office

WandaVision episode 7 has subtle references to The Office. The opening jingle will remind fans of Steve Carell, John Krasinski, and Rainn Wilson starrer astonishing hit show. It is also fair to assume that The ‘I Love (heart) Wanda’ mug is very similar to Michael Scott’s ‘World’s Greatest Boss’ mug.

