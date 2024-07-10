TRIGGER WARNING: This article contains references to death and manslaughter.

As Alec Baldwin's involuntary manslaughter trial gets underway in New Mexico, his family is standing by him. The jury selection process for Alec Baldwin's trial in the cinematographer's film is scheduled to start on Tuesday. The jury will determine if the actor is guilty of involuntary manslaughter.

Source reveals Alec Baldwin to attend Rust shooting trial alone

According to a source who spoke with PEOPLE, Baldwin, 66, planned to travel alone to Santa Fe, New Mexico for the criminal trial. However, his family, which includes his wife, Hilaria Baldwin, would be with him throughout the proceedings. The source said, "Alec wants to put on a brave face and attend the trial by himself, his family will be there to support him."

Baldwin's wife, Hilaria, was spotted on Tuesday, July 9 arriving at Santa Fe's First Judicial District Court with two of their seven children while her husband and his attorney Alec Spiro went into the courtroom for jury selection. Carmen, 10, Rafael, 8, Leonardo, 7, Romeo, 5, Eduardo, 3, María, 3, and Ilaria, 19 months, are Alec and Hilaria's seven children.

What is Alec Baldwin charged with?

The source previously told PEOPLE that Alec is understandably worried and stressed about the trial, in which he could be found guilty and sentenced to up to 18 months in prison. Not long after being charged by a grand jury on an involuntary manslaughter allegation, he entered a not-guilty plea in January.

The task of the jury is to determine if Baldwin committed a crime when, in October 2021, he was aiming a handgun at cinematographer Halyna Hutchins during a rehearsal, killing her and injuring director Joel Souza. They were at Bonanza Creek Ranch, which is about 18 miles (29 kilometers) away from the trial site.

It was the scene of the Western movie Rust.

