Vittoria Ceretti and Leonardo DiCaprio are continuing their luxurious Italian yacht holiday together, but they recently got an unexpected visitor. The actor, 49, and his 26-year-old model girlfriend were spotted swimming next to a yacht in Sardinia on Sunday, August 4. According to PEOPLE, the star of Killers of the Flower Moon appeared to get stung by a jellyfish during their leisurely day.

The photographers caught DiCaprio attempting to inspect a red mark on the back of his right leg on the boat's deck, removing his swimsuit to have a closer look at the area. Ceretti and one of the boat crew members seemed to take quick care of his wound. According to PEOPLE, another image of the actor with his swimsuit leg still bunched up shows him smiling with his girlfriend while holding a towel.

Many other celebs joined the couple on their holiday, including actor Lukas Haas, model Neelam Gill, former British Vogue editor-in-chief Edward Enninful, and longtime friend and Spiderman star Tobey Maguire.

Leo and Vittoria have been dating since the summer of 2023. The couple has been linked since August 2023, when they were initially spotted eating coffee and ice cream together in Santa Barbara, California. According to reports, the couple was even spotted spending time with the actor's mother, Irmelin Indenbirken, in September of last year.

A source revealed details of their romance to PEOPLE in April 2024, describing how they went on a date night in Santa Monica, California, with pals at a restaurant frequented by celebrities. The insider said, "The restaurant has been Leo's favorite for years, and he's enjoyed date nights with Vittoria several times."

When Vittoria was spotted in Los Angeles earlier this year, there was an initial buzz that the two were getting engaged. TMZ was informed at the time by an insider that the couple was not engaged and that she had possessed the ring since 2022.

