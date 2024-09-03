Watch: Gwyneth Paltrow Reveals How She Spent Her Summer with Heartwarming IG Reel Featuring Kids Apple and Moses

Summer holidays in the West are taken quite seriously, meaning it’s time to switch off and relax. Several celebrities enjoyed their summer this year and updated fans about their adventures. Actress Gwyneth Paltrow, for example, shared highlights from her summertime with her family in a wholesome reel on Instagram.

Paltrow took to the app on Monday, September 2, to post a video montage featuring her daughter Apple, 20, her son Moses, 18, and their stepdad Brad Falchuk, among other famous faces.

Paltrow’s reel showed glimpses of her in mom mode: snapping different selfies with Apple and Moses and posing with both against a green, hilly backdrop.

She shares her kids with her ex-husband Chris Martin, who is shown in the video alongside Moses in one frame.

Paltrow also included images of a shirtless Falchuk and photos of herself with celebrity friends Reese Witherspoon and Rashida Jones. In the comments, Witherspoon wrote, “Divine Summer.”

This year, Paltrow officially becomes an empty nester as Moses heads off to college. Last month, she shared footage of the two via her Instagram Story and responded to fans' questions, including one asking how she was coping with the change of her kids being away.

Paltrow’s 17-year-old stepson, Brody, from her husband Brad Falchuk, has also been preparing to leave for college. Falchuk, a TV writer and producer, shares Brody and daughter Isabella, 19, with his ex-wife Suzanne Bukinik.

Paltrow and her husband Brad Falchuk tied the knot in 2018.

Paltrow recently spoke to The Sunday Times about her sorrow regarding the upcoming transition as her kids leave for college and take on adult responsibilities. She said:

"In the fall, Brad and I will have boys going off to university,” Paltrow told the British outlet in March. “It’ll be interesting to see how the morning routine changes with no kids in the house.”

She further admitted that she has mixed feelings about this drastic change but also recognizes that it’s a normal phase of life. Her kids are supposed to become young adults who can achieve, cope, make connections, and be resilient in life.

While Paltrow started her Hollywood career in the 1990s, she has kept a relatively low profile lately, following her appearances in the Iron Man and Avengers movies.

Famous for her exceptional performance in Shakespeare in Love and other acclaimed films such as Sliding Doors, Emma, Seven, The Talented Mr. Ripley, Proof, and The Royal Tenenbaums, she has devoted much of her time to building Goop, her lifestyle brand introduced in 2008.

