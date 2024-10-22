'We Could Put Our...': Forrest Gump Costars Tom Hanks And Robin Wright Has THIS To Say About Their Here Reunion

Hollywood reunions can evoke a sense of nostalgia, and the upcoming film Here is no exception, bringing back Forrest Gump stars Tom Hanks and Robin Wright, alongside their original director, Robert Zemeckis. It’s been nearly 30 years since the trio last collaborated, delivering one of cinema’s most beloved films, and now, they’re excited to tell a new story that spans generations and emotions. Hanks and Wright have shared their thoughts on rekindling their professional relationship and how it felt like no time had passed.

In Here, Hanks and Wright tackle a unique narrative, portraying multiple characters whose lives unfold in the same physical location over different time periods. Their strong working relationship, first developed during Forrest Gump, allowed the pair to fall seamlessly back into step with each other. Hanks described their collaboration as effortless, noting, “We could put our heads together and know exactly what we wanted." He went on to praise Wright's talent, saying that working with her again was like revisiting an old friendship where the connection never fades.

Wright shared similar sentiments, expressing that reuniting with Hanks was “one of the best working experiences” of her career. The familiarity between the two actors allowed them to explore their characters more deeply, bringing out performances that captured the emotional weight of their roles. According to Wright, the comfort and trust she has with Hanks made the challenging and complex nature of the film easier to navigate. Both actors expressed that they felt like they were reliving the creative spark they shared on Forrest Gump, this time with even more maturity and experience.

Advertisement

The man responsible for this reunion, director Robert Zemeckis, shared his excitement about working with the duo again. Zemeckis had been looking for the right project to bring them all back together, and Here provided the perfect vehicle. The film, based on the graphic novel by Richard McGuire, presents a story of interconnected lives, with the house they inhabit serving as the central focus. Zemeckis was confident that Hanks and Wright could bring the emotional depth needed for this multigenerational tale.

The return of Tom Hanks and Robin Wright, guided once again by Robert Zemeckis, in Here is a significant cinematic moment, not just for fans of Forrest Gump, but for lovers of great storytelling. The trio’s collaboration promises to deliver a poignant, thought-provoking film that explores the meaning of time, memory, and connection. As Hanks and Wright reunite to bring this complex narrative to life, audiences can expect a powerful, heartfelt performance that showcases the enduring chemistry between two iconic actors. Here is set to release on November 1, 2024.

Advertisement

ALSO READ: What Is Tom Hanks And Forrest Gump Director Robert Zemeckis' New Film Here About? All We Know So Far