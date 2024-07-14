“We Reconnected”: Shannon Beador Reveals She Was Dating John Janssen Before Her DUI Arrest

In a recent exclusive interview with PEOPLE, Beador disclosed that she had reconciled with her ex-partner, John Janssen, before her arrest in September 2023 for DUI and hit-and-run. The two had dated for three and a half years, beginning in the summer of 2019. However, Janssen ended things in late 2022, leaving Storms Beador "blindsided" and unable to communicate with him.

Months later, the friendship blossomed once more, and by March 2023, Storms Beador, 60, and Janssen, 61, were back in the same location. She stated that after about six months of dating other people, they reconnected.

Beador and John Janssen's relationship

Shannon explained that even though their relationship became physical, they chose to keep it private. According to her, they both denied being back together publicly but behaved differently in private.

Janssen's opinions on the relationship diverge. He tells PEOPLE, "I tried to be friends with Shannon a few months after we broke up." We never intended to revive our relationship, as we both stated out loud and in private.

Looking back on their renewed romance, the reality star admits she wasn't sure what Janssen wanted from her when they started dating again. Shannon Beador thought back on her friendship with John Janssen and expressed doubt about his intentions. She talked about how their relationship developed quickly, with him declaring his love and talking about a future with her.

Beador and John Janssen's relationship timeline

Janssen supported Beador during the summer while she and her RHOC co-stars Vicki Gunvalson and Tamra Judge set out on their ultimately canceled Tres Amigas Tour. But in the fall, their romance took a different turn and ended.

Beador's comments imply a complicated emotional journey. This was with initial enthusiasm and support during the tour contrasted with later uncertainties and eventual separation. She stated that, while Janssen appeared to be committed and vocal about the future of their relationship, doubts about his true intentions arose over time.

Beador was taken into custody in Newport Beach in the wee hours of September 17 following her vehicle's collision with a planter box that was fastened to a house. She had come from Janssen's house, where they had gotten into a fight.

Police discovered that Beador's blood alcohol content was .24, which is three times the permissible limit. She was detained for several hours after being arrested for two misdemeanors before being released with a fine. She was then given a three-year probationary sentence, ordered to finish a nine-month alcohol treatment program, and mandated to complete forty hours of community service.

