“I Keep It To A Minimum”: RHOC Star Shannon Beador Opens Up About Drinking After DUI Arrest

Shannon Storms Beador faced criticism this season of The Real Housewives of Orange County for continuing to drink despite her highly publicized DUI and alleged hit-and-run incident. However, the reality star and mother of three told PEOPLE that her relationship with alcohol has evolved since then.

She admitted to drinking heavily back then, but emphasized that she doesn't drink as much anymore. Storms Beador, 60, explained that she was in a lot of pain after her divorce from ex-husband David Beador. In addition, she was in a "miserable" relationship with her ex-boyfriend, John Janssen.

Beador's journey to accountability

After being arrested in Newport Beach, Shannon Storms Beador had to learn a difficult lesson. In the wee hours of September 17, according to authorities, she drove her vehicle into a planter box that was fixed to a house. She was charged with two misdemeanors after it was discovered that her blood alcohol content was 24, which is three times the legal limit. After being detained for a few hours, Storms Beador was released with a citation.

She received a sentence in November that included 40 hours of community service and three years of probation. She was also required to finish a nine-month alcohol program and make amends for the damage to the house.

Storms Beador told PEOPLE that before she started fulfilling her obligations, she enrolled in "one of the trauma behavioral wellness facilities" for a month of "intensive outpatient programs," with an emphasis on alcohol.

They stated that she has finished her community service and plans to complete her nine-month alcohol program by September. Throughout her journey, Storms Beador stated that she has learned to hold herself "accountable."

Shannon's approach to drinking

Storms Beador reported that she now keeps her social circle "very small and close-knit." She mentioned that her drinking is now limited. She stated that if she chooses to drink while out, she does so in moderation, usually one or two drinks, especially if she is on vacation.

Storms Beador explained that during their all-cast trip, she ordered a drink or two when they went out because she didn't want to appear sneaky, and she felt fine.

The RHOC actor went on to say that there is a part of her that enjoys a cocktail and the routine of sitting down, taking a breather, spending time with friends, drinking a cocktail, and eating dinner.

Storms Beador said without hesitation that she would definitely consider giving up alcohol if asked if she would ever consider doing so. She added that she was not allowed to drink during the program because she was subjected to random drug and alcohol testing. She made it clear that she wants to be open and honest about her drinking and doesn't want to say she won't ever have a drink again.

