Throwback: When Jenna Ortega Said She Showered Praises On Wednesday Co-Star Emma Myers Every Morning While Filming Netflix Show

It appears that Jenna Ortega has a lot of love for Emily Myers and it was very apparent when she spoke about their friendship and about complimenting her every day during the filming of Netflix’s Wednesday series.

She appeared on Armchair Expert With Dax Shephard in 2023 and shared that she did not think about being “so protective” of somebody. The You actress recalled thinking about her “all the time” and she only wanted to make sure her co-star was doing “OK and good.”

While talking about Myers, Ortega shared that they got along in a very natural way and she was comfortable around Myers.

She shared that she used to wake up in Romania and before even coming to consciousness, she would do voice memos and sing to her co-star a new song each day, “talking about how beautiful and wonderful she was and how she was gonna have the best day ever. I've (Ortega) never had that desire or urge for anybody else.”

She also touched up about her other Wednesday co-stars, Percy Haynes White and Georgie Farmer, who, at the time of shooting the series, lived in the same building as hers.

The Millers Girl star shared that they would wait for her to complete the filming so that they could go for walks, they would cook her dinners, or clean apartments. She continued that they “Mothered” one another, so whenever some person was busy or going through something, they were there.

At that time Ortega called Myers a “sweetheart” and said that all three of them were “ real.” Ortega expressed that the friends she made there were the only friends that she had at the moment.

As her personal life with friends seems rich with a few people, her professional life also seems to be rich with the iconic roles she is taking up including her venture in the sequel of Beetlejuice.

Tim Burton’s directorial project has an iconic cast including Michael Keaton, Catherine O’Hara, Winona Ryder, Willem Dafoe, Monica Bellucci, and Justin Theroux.

