'Grateful That He Did That': Jenna Ortega Recalls How Late Co-Star Cameron Boyce Saved Her From An ‘Uncomfortable’ Audition

Trigger Warning: This article contains mentions of death

Jenna Ortega recalls fond memories with late actor Cameron Boyce five years after his untimely demise from an epileptic seizure. Speaking to France’s Canal+ the Beetlejuice Beetlejuice actress revealed how Boyce stepped up to save her from an “uncomfortable” audition. “The last time I saw my friend Cameron Boyce — I’d known him since I was like 11 or 12, and we were supposed to kiss,” she said, recalling the audition.

An audition required them to be love interests and share a kiss which made Ortega quite “uncomfortable.” Boyce also felt “weird” because he was older than her, at one point they looked at each other and felt they couldn’t do it.

“And it was so sweet because I was uncomfortable and I was having a hard time in the audition,” the actress added. “I remember being really thankful and grateful that he did that.” Ortega’s Beetlejuice 2 co-star Catherine O’Hara called Boyce a “gentleman” for his gesture and the Wednesday actress agreed.

The young actor, known for his roles in Grown Ups, Jessie, Descendants and Mrs. Fletcher died in his sleep on July 6, 2019. His family shared the tragic news and mentioned “an ongoing medical condition” as the reason which was later revealed to be epilepsy.

“It is with a profoundly heavy heart that we report that this morning we lost Cameron,” as per a statement from a family rep. “He passed away in his sleep due to a seizure which was a result of an ongoing medical condition for which he was being treated,” the statement added.

Further, the family admitted to being “utterly heartbroken” and requested privacy to grieve the loss of their beloved at the time. Boyce’s family later started a foundation in his name, aimed to cure epilepsy by funding research, education and awareness campaigns.