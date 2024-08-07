What is BBQ High Docuseries About? All We Know So Far

On Sunday, August 18, the Magnolia Network will premiere the new docuseries BBQ High. This show follows Texas high school students who are deeply committed to the intense and competitive world of barbecue. For these teenagers, barbecue is more than a hobby; it's a sport that can earn them thousands of dollars in scholarships.

The series focuses on the hard work and dedication of high school barbecue teams, with one contestant describing barbecue as "our way of life," demonstrating how important it is to them.

The show features high school teams from Texas competing for the state barbecue championship. Schools from all over compete to find the best barbecue team. The audience will learn about important people, such as athletes, coaches, and their families.

One coach mentions that for many of these high school students, barbecue is their sport of choice, especially for those who do not participate in traditional sports. This statement underscores the importance of barbecue in the lives of these teens, who dedicate themselves to mastering the art of cooking.

In the BBQ High teaser, a high school student reflects on the important role her barbecue team played in her high school career. She describes how the team made her feel truly at ease and connected, emphasizing its significance as a source of comfort and belonging during her school years.

Advertisement

ALSO READ: New Netflix Docuseries Exposes Alleged 'Cult' Behind TikTok Dance Phenomenon; DEETS

During a tense exchange, one contestant angrily told another cook that their mistakes were harming both the team's morale and their own dish. The teaser depicted the competitors' nervous expressions and heightened drama.

As the tension rose, the announcer announced the winner of the state championship high school barbecue competition. Then a coach entered the scene and emphasized the importance of hard work. By pointing to a team ribbon, the coach reminded everyone that they needed to give their all if they were to win.

The message was clear: victory required both teamwork and individual commitment. The teaser demonstrated how important it was for each individual to make a positive contribution in order to win.

ALSO READ: Fallen Idols Docuseries: Where To Watch It Online? Streaming Details, Digital Release & More To Know