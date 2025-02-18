What Is the 'George Cooper Leak' and Why Is Montana Jordan's Viral Video Causing a Stir?

Montana Jordan, the actor known for portraying George Cooper Jr. on Young Sheldon, has become the center of attention after a video allegedly featuring him was leaked on social media. The video, now widely known as the 'George Cooper Leak,' has shocked fans of the Big Bang Theory spin-off.

Jordan, a rising star with a strong social media following, became the subject of intense attention when what appeared to be private Snapchat messages, including a selfie and a video, surfaced. In the selfie, he can be seen in bed wearing a white Rowdy Cotton '20 hat, which he has also been seen wearing in his TikTok videos. The video that followed reportedly depicts a personal moment of Jordan, which has since gone viral.

The person responsible for leaking the video remains unknown. Jordan is in a long-term relationship with Jenna Weeks, with whom he shares a child born in May. This raises questions about the video's timeline, with some speculating it may have been sent before the couple began dating in 2021, possibly to someone else. However, this remains purely speculative.

The video was initially shared on Reddit two months ago and has since spread to Twitter/X, gaining even more attention in the form of memes and posts on platforms like TikTok.

The leak has sparked a wave of reactions across social media, particularly on TikTok, where users have been vocal about their shock. Many creators have used meme templates to express their disbelief, urging viewers not to search for the video themselves, as the reaction has been one of both surprise and humor. The leak has undeniably become a hot topic for fans and online communities alike.