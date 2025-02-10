Montana Jordan’s Payday for Young Sheldon Spin-Off Could Hit Seven Figures
The actor’s earnings are set to skyrocket as he takes the lead in Georgie and Mandy’s First Marriage.
Montana Jordan, best known for playing Sheldon Cooper’s older brother Georgie in Young Sheldon, is gearing up for a major payday in his upcoming spin-off, Georgie and Mandy’s First Marriage. With his salary on the CBS hit series increasing over the years, reports suggest that Jordan could now be earning a seven-figure sum as he steps into a leading role.
Jordan, who landed the role of Georgie at just 14, has been a standout character on Young Sheldon. His performance earned him a dedicated fan following and, ultimately, his own spin-off alongside Emily Osment, who plays Mandy. The new series will follow the couple as they navigate marriage, parenthood, and in-law drama.
Industry sources indicate that Jordan initially earned around $10,000 per episode on Young Sheldon, with his salary rising to $100,000 per episode by the show's final seasons. Given this trajectory, it’s likely that his earnings for Georgie and Mandy’s First Marriage will see a significant increase, potentially surpassing $1 million across the season.
The spin-off, set in The Big Bang Theory universe, offers ample room for character growth. Fans already know from previous hints in Young Sheldon that Georgie eventually owns a successful tire store chain, meaning the new series could explore his journey toward financial and personal stability.
With Georgie and Mandy’s First Marriage poised to become another CBS hit, Montana Jordan is not only stepping into the spotlight as a leading man but also securing a major financial win. While official salary figures remain undisclosed, the actor's rising star power and the show's high anticipation suggest that his bank account is set for a substantial boost.