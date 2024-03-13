'I Fully Trust My Source’: Spanish Journalist Doubles Down On Claims About Kate Middleton’s Post Operative Complications Despite Buckingham Palace’s Denial

Kate Middleton, the Duchess of Cambridge, encountered unexpected complications following a recent surgery, leading to significant concern among medical professionals and the Royal Family. Concha Calleja, a collaborator of Fiesta, provided exclusive insights into Middleton's health issues, shedding light on the severity of her condition, including claiming that she was in a severe coma. Although Buckingham Palace has denied all her claims, Calleja is firm on them and says that she fully trusts her sources.

"I reaffirm what I said; it is how I told it, I maintain what I said despite the regrets, this is what happens when you touch a nerve, it bothers, I fully trust my source, and what happens is that they feel upset because we have discovered the truth," said the journalist

Was Kate in a coma-induced state?

According to Calleja, during the postoperative period, Middleton experienced serious complications that necessitated drastic measures. Despite a successful surgery, unforeseen challenges arose, prompting doctors to make the difficult decision to induce her into a coma. Intubation became necessary to manage the complexities of her condition, highlighting the gravity of the situation.

Confronted with critical choices, physicians deliberated over the best course of action, ultimately opting to induce a coma to mitigate the risks posed by her condition. Calleja emphasized the severity of the situation, highlighting the urgency of the medical decisions made.

Speculation surrounding surgery

Amid the ongoing speculation, Middleton's surgery details remain undisclosed, adding to the mystery. The Royal House has been tight-lipped, about the reasons behind the procedure. However, Calleja hinted at internal discussions within the Royal Family, indicating a hesitancy and discomfort to reveal more until Middleton's recovery advances further. Moreover, Calleja stressed the urgency of prioritizing Middleton's health and recovery above all else, highlighting the severity of her condition.

Middleton is still in the hospital despite ongoing treatment, but she might leave soon. Yet, her recovery could need a lot of help, possibly even specialized care at home to help her get better. While the information has sparked massive speculation about Kate Middleton's post-operative condition on social media, we cannot confirm or verify the claims.'

