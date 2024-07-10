What is the Most Ridiculous Thing Fans Have Done For Daniel Radcliffe? Harry Potter Star Reveals

More than a decade has passed since Daniel Radcliffe set aside his cloak and wand, yet fans still approach the man who brought their beloved wizard to life at just 11 years old. In a 2008 interview for Harry Potter and the Prisoner of Azkaban, Daniel, alongside Emma Watson and Rupert Grint, recalled some of his most memorable fan encounters. He candidly discussed how some fans' behavior could be 'terrifying,' reflecting on their roles and the adventures they shared.

When asked about the most ridiculous thing a fan has ever said to him, Daniel chuckled as he recounted marriage proposals. "Well, I've had proposals of marriage. I had one, which was bizarre. It was terrifying," he said. Emma Watson chimed in, "It was 'Dan, marry me.'"

But the story didn’t end there. Daniel went on to describe an encounter with a fan whom he referred to as "the towel girl." He explained, "We were filming. I was doing MTV in New York. And it was freezing cold out. It's not like it was a warm summer's day. It was so cold. And I got up there, and they took me over to the window, and there was a girl standing there wearing nothing but a Harry Potter towel with a sign that said... It doesn't get much better than this!" The sign read, "Nothing comes between me and Harry Potter." The actor admitted it was a flattering but bizarre moment.

The interview also touched on a fun note when the stars were asked about their personal fears, akin to facing a boggart in the Harry Potter universe. Daniel passed on the pressure to Rupert, who shared, "Oh yeah. Well, I'm actually scared of spiders. I hate spiders. Just like Ron, really."

His Merrily We Roll Along co-stars Lindsay Mendez and Jonathan Groff joked about disappointing children by ruining the magic of cinema when they appeared on The Kelly Clarkson Show in 2023. Radcliffe also acknowledged how he wasn't the Voldemort-fighting Gryffindor he portrayed on screen.

When Radcliffe appeared on The Jonathan Ross Show in 2021, he admitted that even hearing the theme music from "Harry Potter" made him cringe. “My heart died a little bit every time I heard it as a ringtone . . . It was like passing around baby photos of yourself. It wasn’t really an enjoyable experience.”

Despite outgrowing the wizarding world that shaped his early years, Radcliffe found it hard to let go of the character that defined his formative years. Reflecting on the final day of filming, Radcliffe admitted to unexpected emotional turmoil, “It was just really emotional on the last day. Although it was 10 years of my life, I didn't expect to get emotional, but I just wept like a child. Leaving it behind was very strange as soon as we stopped filming."

