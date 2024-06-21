What is Troye Sivan’s Net Worth? Exploring Singers Wealth And Fortune

Troye Sivan, 29, is a very talented musician, who at a young age got his well-deserved recognition. The singer does not hesitate to venture into uncharted territories when it comes to his professional front. Sivan, since the start of his career has never disappointed his fans which in turn has helped him widen his global fanbase.

The 29-year-old vocalist has been around in the industry for quite some time. His fans wonder about his current net worth as he has also participated in acting projects like Trolls Band Together and Boy Erased. Read ahead to learn about Troye Sivan’s Net Worth.

How much is Troye Sivan's estimated net worth?

The Dance To This singer is worth USD 10 million as per Celebrity Networth. It is no wonder that his net worth goes up to millions as the singer started his career very early on. YouTube is one of the main elements in his career as this helped his talent reach the targeted audience.

Troye Sivan’s early life

The vocalist was born on June 5, 1995, in Johannesburg, South Africa. His full name is Troye Sivan Mellet. He was born to former model and homemaker, Laurelle and Shaun who is a real estate agent. The singer comes from a Jewish family.

Advertisement

When Troye was two years old, the family moved to Perth, Australia where he was raised in an orthodox household. He was enrolled in Carmel School but in 2009 he opted for distance education, per Wikipedia.

Troye Sivan’s early career

The singer embarked on his singing journey when he was just seven years old. In 2006, he showcased his remarkable singing skills at the annual Channel Seven Perth Telethon. Additionally, he had the opportunity to perform a captivating duet with Guy Sebastian, the victorious contestant of Australian Idol.

He then made his entry again in the show in 2007 and 2008. In 2008, he entered the Star Search competition show where he reached the finals and released his first EP titled Dare To Dream.

The singer decided to showcase his talent on YouTube, which greatly boosted his visibility.

Troye Sivan’s career hits and his studio albums

Sivan ventured ahead in the industry by signing with EMI Australia in 2013. In 2014, he released the EP TRXYE, which helped him officially enter the Billboard 200 at number five, launching his viral single Happy Little Pill.

Advertisement

In 2015, he followed up with his next EP titled Wild. According to Celebrity Net Worth, this EP was part of a trilogy of music videos for the songs Wild, Fools, and Talk Me Down.

In that same year, he debuted his studio album titled Blue Neighbourhood. The song Youth, featured on the album, became a viral hit and earned the ARIA Music Award for Song of the Year.

He reached another milestone as the album reached number seven on the Billboard 200. In 2018, his next studio album, Bloom, was released and also made its entry onto the Billboard 200, reaching number four.

Later on, in 2020, he released the EP In a Dream, and in 2023, the studio album Something to Give Each Other. The songs Rush, Got Me Started, and One of Your Girls featured in the 2023 album reached the top 40 in the UK Singles Charts and the ARIA Singles Chart, according to the website.

Advertisement

He has also garnered two Grammy nominations, one for Best Pop Dance Recording and one for Best Music Video.

Troye Sivan’s notable collaborations

The singer has expanded his career trajectory by collaborating with other artists including Martin Garrix for There For You and Charlie XCX for 1999 and 2099.

He has also collaborated with Lauv for the hit song I’m So Tired, Tate McRae and DJ Regard for You, and with the electronic trio Pnau for You Know What I Need.

Apart from that his songs have also been featured in the film titled Love, Simon which featured Strawberries & Cigarettes and Boy Erased which featured Revelation song.

Troye Sivan’s venture into acting and brand endorsements

Not many people knwo that Troye Sivan's artistry goes beyond being a musician. He started his ventures into acting simultaneously as he was moving forward with his musical career.

In 2007 he starred as Oliver Twist on stage in the Australian production of Oliver! He later debuted on-screen featuring in the X-Men Origins: Wolverine.

He went on to star in the three installments of the Spud movies. In 2018, alongside Nicole Kidman, the vocalist appeared in The Boy Erased. The actor also starred in Three Months released in 2022 and famously featured in HBO’s The Idol series.

Advertisement

As far as the 1999 singer’s brand partnership goes, he was the face of the Valentino Spring/Summer collection in 2018. He also served as an ambassador for MAC cosmetics Viva Glamn campaign in 2019.

The 29-year-old singer has been featured in the Calvin Klein campaign in 2018 and has also served as an ambassador for YSL Beauty and Cartier.

Troye Sivan’s personal life

The singer has been open about his sexuality since the early days of his career. As per Wikipedia, he came out to his family in 2010, and in 2013, he became public about his sexuality by coming out on YouTube.

Sivan mentioned that he was eager to share his coming out video to ensure transparency with EMI Australia during the record deal negotiations. According to Wikipedia, he received a supportive email from EMI Australia the day after publicly revealing his sexuality.

As per Celebrity Networth, the singer famously dated Jacob Bixenman, who is a photographer, model, and director. The pair dated from 2016 to 2020.

Disclaimer: All amounts mentioned in the article are sourced from public platforms. In some cases, celebrities or their teams give their inputs too, which we incorporate if provided by them. We take all efforts to share possible accurate numbers, however unless otherwise mentioned they are all approximates. We are open to feedback and suggestions on editorial@pinkvilla.com

Advertisement

ALSO READ: How Did Sabrina Carpenter Achieve Historic Billboard Hot 100 Milestone With The Beatles After Opening For Taylor Swift?