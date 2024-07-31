Viola Davis began her career as a successful theatre actress and eventually moved into cinema and television. Over the years, Davis has delivered massive hits and played impactful roles. Viola received a Grammy for her memoir audiobook, and on February 5, 2023, she became a member of the EGOT club.

Viola Davis has established herself as one of the most successful actresses

She had already received three awards earlier in her career: an Academy Award, an Emmy, and a Tony. She was honored with an Oscar for her performance in the 2017 motion picture Fences. Davis won an Emmy for her performance in How To Get Away With Murder in 2015.

This puts her among the most wealthy Hollywood actresses; but, her wealthier status is even more apparent when contrasted with contemporaries such as Octavia Spencer, Awkwafina, and Thuso Mbedu. This article takes an in-depth look at Viola Davis' net worth and fortune!

What is Viola Davis' net worth in 2024?

According to Celebrity Net Worth, Viola Davis is an American actress who has a net worth of $25 million in 2024. Her salary between September 2019 and September 2020 was approximately $15 million, making her one of the top-paid actresses globally. Her earnings are still major in 2024, mostly because of her production firm, JuVee Productions, and her ongoing appearances in high-profile projects.

Advertisement

It's safe to say that her yearly salary continues to reflect her standing as one of Hollywood's greatest talents given her continued involvement in cinema and television, both in front of and behind the camera.

Early life

Viola Davis was born on August 11th, 1965, in St. Matthews, South Carolina. Davis was raised on a farm, but at the age of two months, her family relocated to Rhode Island. When Viola was a high school student, she developed a deep love for acting and became involved in several extracurricular arts programs and academies.

Davis's acting abilities were soon recognized, and she decided to pursue acting as a vocation. She majored in drama at Rhode Island College after graduating from high school. She was admitted to the prestigious Juilliard School after graduating from college, where she spent the following four years honing her acting abilities.

Exploring Viola Davis' life, career, and fortune

Advertisement

Career

In 1996, she debuted on Broadway in the play Seven Guitars. In the same year, she starred as a nurse in her feature début, The Substance of Fire. Davis came to light when she took on the character of Tonya in the Broadway production of King Hedley II. Following her first Tony Award-winning performance in 2001, Davis quickly secured a second role in the off-Broadway production of Intimate Apparel in 2004.



She also starred in movies including Traffic, Out of Sight, Solaris, and Syriana during this time. She had a few brief roles, including those in Antwone Fisher, Ocean's Eleven, and Kate & Leopold. Another noteworthy performance was in the 2002 motion picture Far From Heaven.

She won the Primetime Emmy Award for Outstanding Lead Actress in a Drama Series for her portrayal of Annalise Keating in How to Get Away with Murder, which earned her widespread acclaim. She played the lead in The Woman King in 2022, calling the movie her magnum opus. It is a historical epic that draws inspiration from actual events that happened in the Dahomey Kingdom.

Advertisement

Social work

In 2011, Davis donated money to the Central Falls, Rhode Island, public library, her birthplace, to help keep it open when the city ran out of money. Davis sent money to Central Falls High School, her former school, in 2018 so that the drama department may expand. Davis has been working with the Hunger Is campaign since 2014 to end childhood hunger in America. With Hunger Is Davis launched the $30K in 30 Days Project in September 2017.

She gave a $1,000 gift to the food bank in her home state of Rhode Island, Rhode Island Community. She is a devoted supporter of racial equality and social justice. She participates in several nonprofit organizations and uses her position to raise awareness of these problems.

Real Estate

Davis paid $5.7 million for an opulent mansion in Toluca Lake in 2016. The majestic, two-story home has 7,500 square feet of living area and many high-end conveniences. The formal dining room has a 600-bottle wine cellar accessible through a glass door. Consistent with Viola's line of work, the property has a 4K projector in a private theater. There are fire pits, built-in BBQs, fountains, and a pool in the outside space. This property is completed with a three-car garage.



Viola Davis received $1.15 million for the sale of her Los Angeles house in 2017. Situated in the San Fernando Valley's Granada Hills district, the property has five bedrooms and five bathrooms. According to documents, Davis really paid $1.7 million for the property back in 2005. It's unclear why she took such a big loss on the transaction, but she was presumably just anxious to get the deal done and go on with her life.

Advertisement

Disclaimer: All amounts mentioned in the article are sourced from public platforms. In some cases, celebrities or their teams give their inputs too, which we incorporate if provided by them. We take all efforts to share possible accurate numbers, however unless otherwise mentioned they are all approximates. We are open to feedback and suggestions on editorial@pinkvilla.com

ALSO READ: Riley Keough Announces Book Tour For Late Mother Lisa Marie Presley's Memoir 'From Here to the Great Unknown'