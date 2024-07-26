What We Do In The Shadows Cast Says Ending The Show After 6 Seasons Is A ‘Smart Decision’

All good things come to an end! Just like how the cast of What We Do in the Shadows is ready to wrap up their show and bid farewell to it. On July 25, fans were in for a treat when What We Do in the Shadows began its farewell tour by debuting the first episode from the upcoming season at San Diego Comic-Con. During a panel discussion about what's to come in the last season, the cast extended up about how they reacted to learning that the beloved FX series would be coming to an end.

Furthermore, Paul Simms said that when they found out the news it did not change the mood too much. "We all have a lot of fun on set, and I think like Matt and Paul said it's a good time," he explained. "You don't want to overstay your welcome and you don't want to become a parody of yourself. And I think six seasons in this day and age is just [phenomenal]," he added.

Actress Kristen Schaal's thoughts on the show ending after six seasons

Schaal, who appears as the Guide on the FX series What We Do in the Shadows, joked that the show could have continued. She added that her role could have featured in many more episodes since it was the first project she worked on where she knew it would eventually come to an end.

Despite her desire for more seasons, Schaal admitted she was "happy that it's ending on a high note." She continued, "I think that is a smart decision, but I'm sad because there's no other show like it in the world."

Advertisement

More on the last season of What We Do in the Shadows

Earlier this week July 2024 the makers announced that the sixth and final season of the series will premiere on October 21. The season will consist of 11 episodes and will debut on FX with episodes available to stream the next day on Hulu.

Created by Flight of the Conchords' Jemaine Clement and based on the 2015 film of the same name, What We Do in the Shadows follows the day-to-day lives of four vampires in Staten Island, New York, who stumble to fit in with the human world with many confusions along the way.

The cast of the series includes Harvey Guillén as Guillermo de la Cruz, Kayvan Novak as Nandor the Relentless, Natasia Demetriou as Nadja of Antipaxtos, Berry as Laszlo Cravensworth, Schaal as The Guide, Proksch as the energy vampire Colin Robinson, among many recurring and one-off guest stars like Beanie Feldstein, Nick Kroll, Mark Hamill, Fred Armisen, Doug Jones, Vanessa Bayer, Haley Joel Osment, Sofia Coppola, Patton Oswalt, and Taika Waititi.

Advertisement

What We Do in the Shadows season 6 will premiere October 21 at 10 p.m. ET on FX.

ALSO READ: Is Meghan Markle And Prince Harry Making Changes To Their PR Team? Here’s What Reports Reveal