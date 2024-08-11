What Will Be The Future Of Avengers Tower In The MCU? Kevin Feige Has THIS To Say

Kevin Feige, the President of the Marvel studios, answered some burning MCU questions during his recent interview. During his conversation, Fiege went ahead and talked about the future of the Avengers towers and its new occupants. Apart from the fate of the Avengers Tower, Feige also spoke about the upcoming projects of the franchise.

Kevin Feige sat down with Comic Book, before the release of Deadpool & Wolverine, and gave some major yet ambiguous updates about the future of the Avengers Tower. To add some context, the Avengers Tower was sold by Tony Stark in the 2017 movie, Spider-Man: Homecoming. This raised several questions and speculations about the new owner of the tower and its future relevance in the franchise.

The future of the Avengers Tower remained much of a mystery until now. Feige acknowledged that there are new owners of the tower, which he is fully aware of. Adding further, the President of Marvel Studios stated that fans will get the update regarding the same pretty “soon,” revealing that the tower will be back in the MCU with its new owners in the upcoming projects.

However, it can also not be ignored that “soon” is quite a vague update for the fans as they are still unsure what Feige means by this. However, fans’ excitement reaches new heights as they continue to anticipate the new owners of the Avengers Tower and its role in the coming storyline.

Advertisement

ALSO READ: Joker Director Explains Key Differences Between Margot Robbie and Lady Gaga's Harley Quinn

Kevin Feige also settled the dust around the Blade reboot in his interview with BlackTree, emphasizing that it’s important to not rush the project. Blade reboot was announced back in 2019 with Mahershala Ali taking up the lead role. However, the project faced some major setbacks, resulting in the delay of its schedule. Acknowledging the setbacks, Feige remarked that rather than rushing things it's important that they create a good Blade movie.

“I mean, for the last two years as we’ve been trying to crack that movie, the most important thing for us is not rushing it and making sure we are making the right ‘Blade’ movie,” Feige stated. Further, the President of the Marvel studios also noted that the upcoming Blade movie will follow Deadpool & Wolverine by being another R-rated MCU film.

Feige highlighted that all the past movies of Balde were R-rated and the upcoming project will follow the same. “Because there were some great ‘Blade’ movies years ago — they were all rated R. So I think that’s, like Deadpool, inherent with the character of Blade,” Feige revealed.

Advertisement

Well, it seems like the Marvel franchise continues to be overloaded with some thrilling projects that will unveil answers to multiple fans’ questions, including the fate of the Avengers Tower.

ALSO READ: Blake Lively Reveals How Lady Deadpool's Look Was Inspired by Her Gossip Girl Era