When Will FBI: Most Wanted Season 6 Release? All We Know Upcoming Cop Show So Far

The 5th season of FBI: Most Wanted ended on a positive note, although the cast faced some uncertainty leading up to the final episode. The season closed with the first wedding in the FBI universe, with Ray Cannon (Edwin Hodge) marrying Cora Love (Caroline Harris) in the May finale. Despite the wonderful occasion, Hodge admitted that he was first concerned that the writers might include an unexpected twist that would disturb the wedding.

In an exclusive interview with Us Weekly in May, Hodge expressed his concerns, stating, "My first question was, 'What's going on at the wedding? I need to know. I do not want any surprises. Do I get shot? Is it a huge deal? And they say, 'No, no, no. The wedding is a wedding. And then the case will conflict with it. I said, 'All right, cool.'" Hodge acknowledged to having a "fear that something creative was going on" throughout the wedding, but thankfully, there was no unanticipated drama.

Details about the next sixth season, which was renewed in April, remain limited. However, when the series returns in October, viewers can expect to see what happens next for Ray and his new wife, as well as the other characters.

Season 6 of FBI: Most Wanted will air on Tuesday, October 15, at 10 p.m. ET on CBS. The new season will air between FBI at 8 p.m. and FBI: International at 9 p.m.

In the Season 5 finale, viewers witnessed Ray Cannon (Edwin Hodge) and Cora Love (Caroline Harris) marry following Ray's proposal earlier in the season. The episode began with a dramatic setup, as the Fugitive Task Force successfully prevented a dirty bomb from detonating in Manhattan, allowing the whole team, including Remy Scott (Dylan McDermott) and his date Abby Deaver (Susan Misner), to attend the wedding.

Hodge described the wedding filming as a all-hands-on-deck situation, with the costume department and even some crew members joining in the fun. Despite fears about potential narrative twists, the wedding went off well.

In Season 6, McDermott, Hodge, Roxy Sternberg (Sheryll Barnes), Keisha Castle-Hughes (Hana Gisbon), and Shantel VanSanten (Nina Chase) will all return. To cut costs, the series will lower the amount of episodes per season, ensuring payment for 20 out of 22.

