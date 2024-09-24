Who Are Glen Powell's Parents? Here’s All You Need To Know About Glen Powell Sr and Cyndy Powell

Glen Powell's parents are giving him some tough competition when it comes to fame. Glen Powell Sr. and Cyndy Powell have appeared in almost every motion picture their son has worked on. The Powell seniors are notorious for playfully trolling their son at every opportunity. Their hilarious yet heartwarming family dynamic has taken the internet by storm.

While Powell Sr is an executive coach by profession, Cyndy is a homemaker, but with time, going with their child to work has become a family tradition. Even Powell ’s co-stars have appreciated this sweet gesture. Octavia Spencer, who co-starred with Powell in the movie Hidden Figures, mentioned this in an interview with DuJour. Spencer recalled how warm and full of energy the family was during filming. However, Glen jokingly commented that his family is more like a band, moving with him from one movie project to another.

Cyndy Powell and Glen Powell Sr have been together for over 40 years

Cyndy and Glen Sr. met in 1984, married soon after, and began building their close-knit family with the birth of their first daughter, Lauren Powell Whatton, in 1986. Glen Powell Jr., the actor himself, was born in 1988, followed by their youngest daughter, Leslie Powell, born in 1992.

From the beginning, Glen has been open about his fondness for his family and how much he cherishes their thrill-seeking and adventurous ways. Cyndy often brings up how Glen speaks about his childhood and how their wild life in Texas helps keep him grounded. Glen is always on his toes in the Powell household, as he finds it devoid of dull moments.

The Twisters actor told Nylon in 2014, “If you are lucky enough to meet them, you’ll figure out quickly why I’m constantly home and that all of my farfetched and seemingly impossible stories about my family are actually all true.”

Many times, Glen has praised his dynamic with his parents. He shared on Instagram how his father proposed to his mother at the Jefferson Memorial in 1983. The senior couple has been happily married for over 40 years.

They raised their kids in Austin, Texas

Born and brought up in Austin, Texas, Glen and his siblings were free to explore their creative pursuits. Glen's parents fully supported his budding interest in acting and enrolled him in acting classes. According to Austin Monthly, this free-thinking approach to creativity greatly influenced Glen, eventually helping him establish his Hollywood career.

They have been extras in their son's movies

Glen Powell Sr. and Cyndy Powell have some serious acting chops, having appeared in many of their son’s films. For example, they played airline passengers in the 2023 rom-com Anyone But You and a beach-strolling couple in Devotion (2022). Glen Powell’s mom, Cyndy, has also had other roles, including a female adult spy in Spy Kids 3, a lunch lady in Everybody Wants Some!!, and a professor in Jack and Bobby.

Glen has always felt the need to include his mother in his films, and this gradually turned into an ongoing joke between them. Now, every time Glen starts a new project, Cyndy wants to know which character she’ll be playing. Glen has jokingly claimed more than once that all his projects have become acts of nepotism, as per Interview magazine.

For the time being, the Powell parents remain involved in Glen's projects. They even appeared in the rodeo scene of Glen's 2024 hit film Twisters. According to Entertainment Weekly, Glen is incredibly proud of his parents.

They have a pet monkey

Intriguingly, one of the most treasured members of the Powell household isn’t human, but a family pet. They have a capuchin monkey named Charlie, who was named after the viral “Charlie Bit My Finger” video because of his biting tendencies.

The Set It Up star told Interview Magazine in 2016, “Charlie gets treated better than any human. He’s the most spoiled pet you can imagine.” Meanwhile, the actor has also adopted a dog named Brisket .

They have two grandkids

In addition to their on-screen appearances, Glen Sr. and Cyndy are also delighted to be grandparents in real life. Their daughter Lauren gave birth to fraternal twins, Witt and Gwen, who are the grandchildren of Glen Powell’s parents.

These twins have walked the red carpet with their famous uncle and have accompanied him to various shows, proving that the Powell family tradition of close-knit involvement has been passed down to younger generations.

They trolled Glen on the Today show

Unsurprisingly, Glen Powell remains a family man despite the wealth and fame he enjoys today. In a July 2024 interview for TODAY, his parents hilariously trolled him with homemade signs. One of Cyndy’s signs read, “I changed Glen Powell’s diapers,” while Glen Sr.’s sign said, “Glen Powell is a force of nature.”

Most famously, Glen Powell’s parents made headlines while trolling him during the Hit Man movie screening in May. Cyndy held a sign that read, “Stop trying to make Glen Powell happen,” while Glen Powell Sr. completed the joke with a sign that said, “It’s never gonna happen.”

Glen is clearly proud of his parents, who always come through to support him in their uniquely humorous way.

