Who Are Mary-Kate And Ashley Olsen's Parents? All You Need To Know About David And Jarnette Olsen

Mary-Kate and Ashley Olsen have been prominent names in Hollywood since a very young age. The twins have now become even more popular figures in the fashion industry with their design and clothes brand, The Row.

While many know the twins from their role in Full House and their subsequent acting and fashion career, not many are aware of Mary-Kate and Ashley Olsen's parents. Here is everything that you need to know about David and Jarnette Olsen.

David and Jarnette Olsen were not familiar with the life of Hollywood celebrities, and hence both the parents were worried about the upbringing of their daughters Mary-Kate and Ashley Oslen under the spotlight.

When the now-fashion designer daughters were at the height of their fame, David and Jarnette decided to get separated, back in the year 1996.

While being out of the limelight themselves, both parents had given the responsibilities of their business to their beloved daughters Mary-Kate and Ashley Olsen at a very young age.

The sisters have been looking into the family business since they were 18. Amid the evergreen interest in Mary-Kate and Ashley Oslen’s lives, let’s dive further into discussing who are their parents, Jarnette and David Olsen.

Mary-Kate and Ashley Olsen's parents got divorced in 1996

Mary-Kate and Ashley Olsen's parents parted their ways when the twin sisters were only 9 years old. Further in life, as per reports, David Olsen tied the knot with a former co-worker.

Advertisement

Talking to Entertainment Weekly, back in 1996, the father of the Olsen twins stated “The reality is that the transition has been very smooth." He also added that the girls were doing fine too.

Further, in 2004, Ashley Olsen came forward stating similar sentiments to PEOPLE, also recalling that both she and Mary Kate were too busy back then, that they eventually thought things would get better soon.

“We were very mature for our age,” she added.

David and Jarnette Olsen have four kids together

While David and Jarnette Olsen were together, they welcomed four children. The eldest happens to be their only son Trent Olsen, who was born on May 6, 1984. Then Mary-Kate and Ashley Olsen were welcomed into the family on June 13, 1986.

Finally, the youngest one happens to be Elizabeth Olsen, who was born on February 16, 1989. Similar to their siblings, both Trent and Elizabeth Olsen are also a part of the entertainment industry.

Advertisement

For those unversed, Trent Olsen previously worked for Storm King Productions, while also authoring many comic books. Meanwhile, Elizabeth Olsen too is a big name in the Hollywood film industry, being famous for playing Wanda Maximoff aka Scarlet Witch in the MCU.

It was Jarnette who got Mary-Kate and Ashley on Full House

As per the Los Angeles Times, Jarnette had gone on a shopping trip with one of her friends. While coming back from the trip, she accompanied her friend to the office of their child’s agent.

This was when Jarnette Olsen mentioned that she had twins, following which the agent asked for their photos, eventually leading the Olsen twins to land for the audition of Full House. Surprisingly, the twins were only 6 months old back then.

Both Mary-Kate and Ashley Olsen's parents had no prior experience in the entertainment industry, as Jarnette was a former ballet dancer, and David, a real estate investor.

Advertisement

Back in February 1991, David Olsen stated to The Washington Post that he did want to get bothered by Jarnette sharing photos of their daughters with the talent agent, adding, "I said, 'Honey, if you want to do this, fine.'"

Mary-Kate and Ashley Olsen's Parents were not stage parents

With Mary-Kate and Ashley Olsen stepping into the entertainment industry at a very young age, the latter told PEOPLE back in May 2004 that she and her sister “never had stage parents.”

However, Mary-Kate added that she and her sister “were definitely protected.” Then in 2006 talking to Nylon, Ashley mentioned that she and Mary-Kate have been really involved in the process of making business decisions "from the beginning, even when we were just 10 years old.”

David Olsen helped with Mary-Kate and Ashley’s finances

While we know that Mary-Kate and Ashley Olsen’s parents let them have control over the family business since the time the daughters had turned 18, it was David Olsen who helped the two manage their finances throughout their childhood.

As per a report by the Los Angeles Times, the father of four previously looked into the finances for the twins’ production company Dualstar. Meanwhile, the report also suggests that David had invested the daughter's money wisely, and placed more than is required by law into a trust for the girls.

Advertisement

Mary-Kate and Ashley Olsen's parents supported them at their Hollywood Walk of Fame ceremony

While both Mary-Kate and Ashley Olsen's Parents have been away from the limelight since their divorce, Jarnette Olsen and David were both seen to be present for their daughter’s Hollywood Walk of Fame ceremony.

This was back in May 2004, when the twins became the youngest celebrities to receive the honor. Mary-Kate and Ahsley were only 17 back then.

ALSO READ: Full House Star David Lipper Reveals How He Was Cast In 1987 Sitcom After His Previous Show’s Pilot Did Not Air On TV