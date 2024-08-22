Who Are The Gray Sisters In Percy Jackson And The Olympians? All We Know Amid Casting Announcement

A new cast announcement of Percy Jackson And The Olympians’ second season has been revealed at the D23, and the fans are quite excited. After having a successful first season, the makers take up Rick Riordan’s ever-expanding world of mythology by introducing the Gray Sisters.

The cast announcement of the Gray Sisters came in after the San Diego Comic-Con. It was there, that Daniel Diemer’s inclusion in the cast as Tyson the Cyclops was announced. Tyson is the paternal half-brother of Percy (Walker Scobell), the son of Poseidon and a nymph. The production of season 2 has already begun. Even though the cast is tight-lipped about the script and what is to come next, a small teaser has been dropped at D23.

Talking about what the audience might expect from season 2, at the standalone panel of Disney’s Entertainment Showcase, Leah Sava Jeffries said, “Your jaw is going to be on the ground when this season comes out.” The Gray Sisters are going to be played by Sandra Bernhard as Anger, Kristen Schaal as Tempest, and Margaret Cho as Wasp.

The Gray Sisters are old women who share one eye and one tooth and run a taxi firm in New York City. Sandra’s character Anger is in charge of getting the taxi fare from the hero-cum-customers. She cannot wait to use the one eye shared with her other sisters.

Schaal’s role as Tempest is one of the most exciting to watch out for. She uses the desired one-eye shared between her sisters to keep a check on the Heroes, read their future, and tease about their crushes. On the other hand, Wasp (Cho) is the main driver of the Gray Sisters Taxi. She usually takes the heroes on a thrilling and high-speed journey to Camp Half-Blood. She’s blind for the most part but she’s the one who has seen it all.

The second season will be based on Sea of Monsters, the second book of Rick Riordan’s Percy Jackson and the Olympians series. From the first season, Percy Jackson (Scobell), Annabeth Chase (Jeffries), and Grover Underwood (Aryan Simhadri) are going to return to go on an adventurous journey in the second installment.

This season is going to follow Percy as he returns to Camp Half-Blood after a year only to find his world to go other ways. His bond with Annabeth changes, he finds out that his half-brother is a Cyclops, Grover goes missing and Camp is ruled by the forces of Kronos. As he sets on to make things right, he falls into the hands of the Sea of Monsters. What secret lies ahead of Percy?

Are you excited for the second season of Percy Jackson and the Olympians?

