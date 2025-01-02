Who Are Will Smith’s Kids? All You Need To Know About Sons Trey, Jaden, And Daughter Willow

Will Smith has had a tremendous journey when it comes to being an actor. The man has won an Academy Award and carried a stardom with fabulous outings ranging in genres. But did you know about Will Smith’s kids?

Will Smith’s family is a loving one, which shares all ups and downs together. With Jada Pinkett Smith being his warm end, the actor has three kids, Trey, Jaden, and Willow.

While the oldest one amongst Will Smith’s children happens to be born from his first wife, Sheree Zampino, the other two were welcomed by the singer and actress. Without any further delay, here’s everything that you need to know about Will Smith’s kids, Trey, Jaden, and Willow.

All About Will Smith’s 3 Kids

1.Trey Smith, 32

Trey Smith is the first child of the I Am Legend actor. Born on November 11, 1992, Willard Carroll "Trey" Smith III is the kid of Will Smith of Zampino. The couple split up back in 1995. However, the two later developed a caring co-parenting relationship.

Talking to his current life partner, Jada Pinkett Smith, the Fresh Prince of Bell Air actor stated, "Divorce was the ultimate failure for me."

On the Facebook Watch series, Red Table Talk of The Matrix actress, Smith added that he had been hurt a lot in his adult life; however, the most that hurt him was getting divorced from Sheree Zampino.

The Bad Boys actor then also mentioned that as soon as Trey Smith was ready to be with his father, he came back looking for the actor.

Will Smith’s son, Trey, and the actor were not in touch with each other for a few years.

Back in 2018, The Pursuit of Happyness actor uploaded a video on Instagram reflecting on the evolution of the father and son’s relationship and how it grew into a tight bond.

"It has not always been like this between Trey & I. We STRUGGLED FOR YEARS after my divorce from his mother. He felt betrayed & abandoned," Will Smith captioned the video upload.

Recently, in 2023, Will Smith even posted a throwback video celebrating Trey Smith’s 31st birthday in November.

2. Jaden Smith, 26

Another of Will Smith’s sons is Jaden Smith. The son has followed in the footsteps of Will Smith, becoming an actor and being a part of some really intriguing movies.

Born on July 8, 1998, Jaden Smith’s movies include the 2010 Jackie Chan's The Karate Kid, along with the 2008 Keanu Reeves starrer The Day the Earth Stood Still and more.

Talking about his other outings, Will Smith’s son was even seen alongside his father in The Pursuit of Happyness as well as in After Earth. Jaden Smith even earned an MTV Movie & TV Award for best breakthrough performance for the 2006 family drama.

The son then even went on to pursue a career in music. Jaden Smtih released his debut studio album Syre back in 2017. The artist then even earned a 2022 Grammy nomination as a featured artist on Justin Bieber’s album Justice.

The actor's father celebrated Jaden Smith’s music hitting 100 million streams on Spotify by making a parody video of his son’s Icon music video. The Gemini Man actor recreated a shot-for-shot version of the stated video.

He could be seen copying the exact looks of Jaden Smith, from the haircut to even gold chains and also the clothing, having a few tweaks that made the video a proper celebration of Jaden’s victory.

Posting the video on Instagram, Will Smith captioned the satire, “Congrats on 100,000,000 @Spotify streams, Jaden! @c.syresmith.”

In his caption, the actor from King Richard also applauded Jaden Smith, stating he admires his son’s work, adding, “Keep Doin’ You!”

Talking about Will Smith’s son, Jaden Smith’s personal life, he was reportedly dating influencer Sab Zada. However, the Life in a Year actor and Zada later broke up in August 2024.

Jaden Smith and the All I Want For Christmas Is You singer have remained close friends over the years and have even shared the stage many times.

3. Willow Smith, 24

Willow Smith is the youngest one in Will Smith’s family. Born on October 31, 2000, she is the daughter of the actor from Focus and Jada Pinkett Smith. The only daughter in Will Smith’s family has again followed in the footsteps of her older siblings and the actor's father.

Willow was first seen in the 2007 post-apocalyptic film I Am Legend alongside her father. The young one in Will Smith’s family then even joined her mom as a voice-over artist, working on the animated feature Madagascar 2.

Later, she gained superstardom when Willow released her debut song, Whip My Hair, when she was only nine years old. The instantly hit viral track came out in the year 2010.

Following this, the daughter of Will Smith later signed a deal with Jay-Z’s record label, Roc Nation. She became the youngest artist to be on the roster of Roc Nation and soon began touring internationally with the Beauty and a Beat artist.

However, all this pressure of touring was too much for the 10-year-old Willow, who later stated to PEOPLE, "I was super young, and I had a dream, but all I really wanted to do was sing, and I didn't equate that with all the business and the stress that ended up coming with it."

Talking about her further projects, the daughter of Will Smith has continued making music, with her most recent album being Empathogen, which was released in the summer of 2024.

The only daughter in Will Smith’s family had even performed a number of her songs, being an opening act of the Me and Your Mama artist, Childish Gambino’s tour.

Not much is known about Willow Smith’s personal life, as she has always kept the details of her private life out of the public eye.

The only thing that was previously reported about Willow Smith was that she had come out considering herself as polyamorous.

