Meet Anna Sawai: FX's Shogun Star Toda Mariko

Anna Sawai is a brilliant actress who shines even outside of her Shogun character. Her performance in Episode 9 has received a lot of praise and taken center stage in internet discussions. Whether you've seen the historical drama on FX or not, its epic tale has captivated audiences, earning it an incredible 99% on Rotten Tomatoes.

The show, which appeals to individuals from all walks of life, has become a weekly sensation under Hiroyuki Sanada's management. Looking through Anna Sawai's filmography will reveal more about her, a rising star who is making a lasting mark in the entertainment industry.

It's one of those shows you should watch but aren't right now because of its engaging characters and imaginative world-building, which demonstrate how historically accurate fiction can be.

Anna Sawai: A Rising Star in Hollywood and Shogun

If you're still not into the feudal Japanese tone of the show, you may not have noticed why Anna Sawai or her character, Lady Toda Mariko, ranked highest among last week's most popular terms. The response has awful twists; you won't be happy after reading it since it said you shouldn't let it deter you from watching the upcoming ten episodes of this series.

Even while Shogun, which showcased Sawai's unparalleled acting skills, is unquestionably her best performance to date, a brief rundown of her previous roles is sure to leave you speechless. The recent Hollywood debutante may be a key player in the best-limited series of the year so far, but she has already achieved other equally significant career highs, including critically and commercially successful mainstream blockbuster franchise hits.

Career Highlights of Actress and Singer: Anna Sawai

The New Zealand-born Japanese actress, singer, and dancer began her career at the tender age of eleven. Eventually, she was cast in her first motion picture part in the martial arts movie Ninja Assassin in 2009, which was five years later.

The 31-year-old multitalented performer was also a founding member of the J-pop girl groups Faky and ARA, both of which have since broken up.

To pursue her acting career, she left the latter band in 2018. She thereafter ventured into the well-known field by taking on supporting roles in television shows like Colors and Haji.

