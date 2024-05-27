Who Is Idina Menzel's Husband, Aaron Lohr? All We Know About The Singer's Partner

Idina Menzel and Aaron Lohr's relationship is a blend of shared passions, professional collaborations, and deep personal support. Their story, which began with shared stage performances and evolved into a loving marriage, is one of the most heartwarming in the entertainment industry. From their initial meeting on the set of a beloved musical to their current life together, here’s everything you need to know about Aaron Lohr, the man who captured the heart of the Broadway star.

Who is Aaron Lohr?

Aaron Lohr is a man of many talents and roles—an accomplished actor, a licensed therapist, and a devoted partner. While many may recognize him for his on-screen performances, his contributions extend far beyond Hollywood. His life story is as captivating as his relationship with Idina Menzel.

His acting career started early

Born in Los Angeles, Aaron Lohr began his acting career at a young age, quickly becoming a recognizable face in the entertainment industry. One of his earliest appearances was in the 1984 music video for Deniece Williams' hit song "Let's Hear It for the Boy." This debut marked the start of a prolific career in both film and television.

Throughout the '80s and '90s, Lohr made notable appearances in popular TV shows and movies. He starred in TV shows like "Sister, Sister," where his charming presence made him a favorite among audiences. His film credits include roles in "D2: The Mighty Ducks" and the beloved musical "Newsies," where he showcased his impressive acting and singing abilities. In 1995, he lent his singing voice to Max Goof in Disney's animated feature "A Goofy Movie," further demonstrating his versatile talents.

He worked with Menzel before getting married

Lohr and Menzel's paths first crossed on the set of the 2005 film adaptation of "Rent." Menzel reprised her iconic Broadway role as Maureen Johnson, while Lohr joined the cast as Steve, a member of an AIDS support group. Their on-screen chemistry was palpable, but it wasn’t until later that their off-screen relationship blossomed.

The same year, the duo co-starred in the Public Theater's off-Broadway production of "See What I Wanna See." Their professional collaborations laid the groundwork for a deeper personal connection that would develop years later.

Aaron Lohr is a licensed therapist

In 2012, Lohr made a significant career shift from acting to mental health. He became the clinical director of Avalon Malibu, a mental health and addiction treatment center in California. His commitment to helping others is evident in his educational pursuits; Lohr holds a bachelor’s degree from UCLA and two master's degrees—one in criminal justice from John Jay College in New York City and another in psychology from Phillips Graduate University in Los Angeles. He is also a licensed marriage and family therapist.

Lohr’s transition to therapy underscores his dedication to making a positive impact on people’s lives, utilizing his background and education to support those struggling with mental health and addiction issues.

He and Menzel have collaborated on music

In October 2019, Menzel released her second Christmas album, "Christmas: A Season of Love," which included a heartfelt duet with Lohr on the classic "I'll Be Home for Christmas." Their musical collaboration extended beyond the studio; to celebrate the album’s launch, Menzel performed at Carnegie Hall, where Lohr joined her on stage for a memorable performance that included a dance number.

The couple's shared love for music and performance is a testament to their strong bond. While the process of preparing for their Carnegie Hall performance had its challenges, including a humorous near-miss with divorce over dance rehearsals, it ultimately brought them closer together.

He gets along well with her son

Menzel shares her son, Walker Nathaniel Diggs, with her ex-husband, actor Taye Diggs. Despite the complexities that come with blending families, Lohr has formed a close bond with Walker. Menzel often speaks about the playful and supportive relationship between her son and Lohr, highlighting activities like watching movies and playing dodgeball with a makeshift sock ball.

Menzel has emphasized the importance of family and how much she values the ability to relax and be herself around those who know her best. Lohr’s positive relationship with Walker is a significant part of their family dynamic, demonstrating his dedication not only to Menzel but also to her son.

Menzel has been open about her fertility journey with Lohr

In a December 2022 interview with InStyle, Menzel revealed that she and Lohr had tried to expand their family through in vitro fertilization (IVF). Despite their efforts, the journey was emotionally and physically exhausting, leading them to ultimately decide to move on. Menzel's openness about this personal challenge reflects her resilience and the strength of their relationship in facing life's difficulties together.

Menzel is "self-sufficient" and doesn't rely on him

Before their engagement in 2016, Menzel discussed her independence and confidence in an interview with The Telegraph. She expressed that her career and self-sufficiency were major sources of her confidence, and while she valued her relationship with Lohr, she didn't rely on him to support her. This sentiment of independence has been a hallmark of Menzel’s personal and professional life.

He's supportive of Menzel's career

Lohr's support for Menzel’s career is unwavering. In June 2023, Menzel publicly thanked Lohr on Instagram for his understanding and support, especially during her extensive tours. She praised him for making her feel appreciated and beautiful, underscoring the deep mutual respect and love in their relationship.

Idina Menzel and Aaron Lohr’s journey together is a testament to the strength of their bond and the depth of their love. From their early days as co-stars to their supportive and collaborative partnership, their story is one of mutual respect, shared passions, and unwavering support. Fans can look forward to more glimpses of their relationship in Menzel’s Disney+ documentary, Idina Menzel: Which Way to the Stage? as the couple continues to cherish their magical journey together.

