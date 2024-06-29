Who Is Jay Johnston? All About Bob’s Burgers’ Actor As He Pleads Guilty In Jan 6 Case

Jay Johnston, the actor known for his role in Mr. Show with Bob and David and Bob's Burgers, had pleaded guilty to his involvement in the January 6, 2022 capitol riot. Johnston was initially charged on four counts as photos and clips surfaced online capturing his participation in the Jan 6 capitol riot.

Now the actor has agreed to plead guilty under one charge, in return for dropping the other three alleged charges on him. Here’s all you need to know about the actor Jay Johnston, who faces major legal challenges.

Everything to know about Jay Johnston

Jay Johnston, born on October 22, 1968, completed his Bachelor of Arts in acting from Columbia College Chicago. He is widely recognized for his role as a writer and cast member on the 1995 American sketch comedy series, Mr. Show with Bob and David. Following the conclusion of Mr. Show with Bob and David, the actor went ahead with his roles in programs like Arrested Development, The Sarah Silverman Program, etc.

Johnston was further featured in several hit films like Bicentennial Man, Men in Black II, Anchorman: The Legend of Ron Burgundy, and many more. Johnston also voiced the recurring character of Jimmy Pesto Sr. in the Fox animated series Bob's Burgers from 2011 until his subsequent firing in 2021, amid his involvement in the capitol riot.

Jay Johnston’s involvement in the January 6 Capitol Riot case

Jay Johnston’s name emerged as the federal authorities investigated the January 6, 2021 capitol riot case. As per the New York Times, the actor was arrested last summer on four charges including civil disorder, entering restricted grounds, felony obstruction of officers and several misdemeanors, including impeding passage through, or within, Capitol grounds or any Capitol buildings.

Now the actor has agreed to plead guilty on the single charge of civil disorder, in exchange for dropping the other three charges against him. It is reported that Johnston’s hearing will take place on July 8 in the U.S. District Court for the District of Columbia.

Johnston’s name came to the public as the FBI released his photos urging people to help them identify the rioters. The actor was also captured in the police security footage where he can be seen pushing police officers and assisting other rioters to rush down to the capitol.

Jay Johnston is one of 1,500+ people who are charged in the investigation of the January 6 riot cases. It is to be seen though what punishment will be received by the actor as the civil disorder charges carry a maximum prison sentence of five years or a fine or both.

