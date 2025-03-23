Who is Jutta Leerdam? Know About Jake Paul's Longtime Girlfriend as Influencer Boxer Gets Engaged in Dreamy Proposal

Jake Paul is officially engaged to his longtime girlfriend, Jutta Leerdam. The YouTuber-turned-boxer proposed to the Dutch speed skater in a romantic setting with white candles and roses. Paul shared the news on Instagram on March 22, posting photos of himself down on one knee. "We’re engaged," he wrote. "We can’t wait to spend forever together."

Leerdam also shared the engagement photos, showing off her oval-cut diamond ring as per E News. She reposted a message on her Instagram stories that read, "Find someone that makes you jump for joy," adding, "on heels hahahaha."

The couple has been together for about two years. Paul and Leerdam first connected after he messaged her on Instagram. She said in the documentary Countdown: Paul vs. Tyson, Jake Paul sent her a DM on Instagram and asked if she wanted to be on his podcast.

Jutta Leerdam is a professional speed skater from the Netherlands. She won a silver medal in the women’s 1000-meter event at the 2022 Winter Olympics in Beijing. "Wow… What a rollercoaster," she wrote on Instagram after the race. "Really happy with a silver medal on the Olympic games!!!"

Leerdam has also won six gold medals at the European Championships in the 1000-meter speed and sprint competition. Before taking up speed skating at age 11, she played field hockey. She later became one of the top athletes in the sport, training on tracks around her hometown of 's-Gravenzande.

Paul and Leerdam went public with their relationship in April 2024. He posted a picture with her on Instagram and captioned it, "I’m Dutch now." The couple has supported each other’s careers, with Paul attending her skating events and Leerdam cheering for him at his boxing matches.

In November 2024, Leerdam was by Paul's side when he fought former heavyweight champion Mike Tyson in a Netflix-streamed boxing match. Paul won by unanimous decision and reportedly earned USD 40 million from the fight.

Leerdam appears with Paul in the reality show Paul American on Max, which follows his and his brother Logan Paul’s lives. The series also features Logan's fiancée, Danish supermodel Nina Agdal.

In a June 2023 YouTube video, Paul shared that they often navigate long-distance due to their training schedules. However, the couple remains strong and continues to support each other.