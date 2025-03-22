Kim Kardashian and Kids Are Worried About Kanye West's 'Sinking' Mental Health Amid His Recent Erratic Behavior

Kim Kardashian is growing more concerned about the erratic behavior of her ex-husband Kanye West and is worried about its effect on their four kids. With his declining mental state reportedly getting worse, the Skims mogul and her children remain terrified.

Page Six's sources familiar with the reality TV star indicate that Kardashian, 44, is considering getting sole custody following a series of disturbing incidents with the rapper, 47.

The outlet's source close to Kanye said, "North loves him. I can’t speak for the other kids, but North is definitely Ye’s girl. But it must be scary for Kim."

The couple were married from 2014 to 2022. They share custody of the children North, 11, Saint, 9, Chicago, 7, and Psalm, 5. Though they technically co-parent, Kardashian has described herself as a solo mother, dealing with the on-again, off-again drama of West alone.

The source said, "It’s not getting any better; he’s not a well person; he’s sinking further down and he’s not acting rationally. There’s so much negativity—I don’t think [Kanye] can come out of this."

Most recently, Kardashian had to cut short North's visit with Kanye and seek an emergency hearing on custody upon learning polarizing figures Andrew Tate and his brother, who are accused of sex crimes, were arriving at the same location.

Advertisement

Adding to her distress, West recently dropped a track with North and imprisoned music industry executive Sean Diddy Combs, who is charged with sex crimes. Kardashian was blindsided by her daughter's participation, according to reports.

While the outlet's source revealed multiple sightings of West with his daughters North and Chicago alongside his wife Bianca Censori, his sons have not been seen by the source. "Ye would be calm and in a good mood with his daughter. But it was a very challenging and exhausting environment," they said.

Now, insiders indicate that Kim Kardashian's priority is protecting their kids from Kanye West's more erratic world—one that lately has featured extremist elements and outlandish public gestures.