Who Stars In House of Ga’a? Complete Cast List Explored

Netflix recently added House of Ga'a to its collection on July 26, 2024. This Yoruba film, set in the Oyo Kingdom during the 18th century, tells the story of Bashorun Ga'a, a powerful and feared leader known for his ruthlessness and obsession with power.

Ga'a's reign was marked by his use of juju to assassinate four Alaafins (emperors) and appoint his family as Ajeles to rule the provinces. He regarded himself as the kingdom's ultimate authority and refused to submit to the emperor. To ensure the ruler’s respect, noblemen allowed him to choose the Alaafin out of fear.

The film is narrated through the eyes of Ga'a's son, Oyemekun. Directed by Bolanle Austen-Peters, the film stars:

1. Femi Branch as Ga'a

Femi Branch, a 54-year-old Nigerian actor and director from Sagamu, has had a successful career performing in films and television series. Some of his notable roles include "Adire" (2023), "Love is War" (2019), and "A Place in the Stars" (2014).

In "House of Ga'a," Branch plays Ga'a, also known as Bashorun Ga, a historical character who served as a military chief of the Oyo empire in the 18th century. Throughout his rule, Ga'a is shown in the film as a guy motivated by personal goals, a desire for power, and corruption.

Throughout the story, Ga'a is depicted as not just an overly ambitious commander but also a selfish husband and parent who refuses to accept defeat. The tale depicts his final collapse and demise.

2. Mike Afolarin as Oyemekun

The 30-year-old Lagosian actor Mike Afolarin has established a prestigious career by starring in a number of TV series and movies, including "Far From Home" (2022), "The Wait" (2021), and "Kasala!" (2018).

Advertisement

In the film, Mike Afolarin plays Ga'a's son, Oyemekun. Despite not being regarded as a brilliant warrior, Oyemekun uses his sword in a determined manner. Oyemekun develops a strong romantic attachment to Princess Agbonyin during the movie, but Ga'a prevents them from getting married.

When Agbonyin dies, the plot takes a terrible turn. Oyemekun responds by going back to Oyo and acting decisively by killing Sasa and making an effort to speak with Ga'a directly. Nevertheless, his plan to destroy Ga'a fails. As the only child of Ga'a to survive the attack on Oyo, Oyemekun.

3. Tosin Adeyemi as Zeinab

Tosin Adeyemi, a Nigerian actress who recently appeared on the cover of La Veronica Magazine (digital edition 61), plays Zeinab in House of Ga'a.

In the film, Zeinab begins as a slave taken to Oyo after the Nupe King's death. Ga'a initially treats her as a servant, but she gradually gains his favor. Despite being mistreated by Ga'a's other wives due to her closeness to him, Ga'a intervenes to defend her and eventually adopts her as his new wife.

Advertisement

Throughout the novel, Zeinab is firmly faithful to Ga'a, becoming his sole supportive wife even after he is disabled. Her character's development emphasizes themes of devotion and tenacity in the face of misfortune in Ga'a's family.

4. Ibrahim Chatta as Sasa L'eniyan

Ibrahim Chatta, a well-known actor and producer from movies like Jagun Jagun (2023), Adire (2023), and King of Thieves (2022), portrays Sasa in House of Ga'a.

Sasa is portrayed in the movie as a renowned black magic expert who helps Ga'a destroy his enemies. Sasa acts as a valued counselor, alerting Ga'a to the potential consequences of his actions even before he becomes paralyzed.

Chatta's representation of Sasa deepens the tale, emphasizing the interplay of power and supernatural aspects in Ga'a's story. His portrayal demonstrates his ability to depict complicated characters with passion and depth, adding to the suspense of the film.

Additional cast and crew

Gabriel Afolayan as Oluke

Kunle Coker as Alaafin Labisi

Temilolu Fosudo as Aremo Labisi

Adeniyi Johnson as Alaafin Abiodun

Funke Akindele as Ayinba

Toyin Abraham as Edan Asiko

Teddy A. as Ojo Agubambaro

Seun Akindele as Onisigun

Ameen Alimi as Cheif Otun

William Benson as Gbagi

Yemi Blaq as Aare Ona Kakanfo

Femi Adebayo as Olukuoye

Lateef Adedimeji as Olubu

Muyiwa Ademola as Allafin Awonbioju

Stan Nze as Nupe Commander

Bridget Nkem as Princess Agbonyin

Advertisement

ALSO READ: Bigg Boss OTT 3: Munawar Faruqui condemns Sai Ketan Rao's aggressive behavior towards Lovekesh Kataria; 'Gaaliyo mey category hoti hai kya?'