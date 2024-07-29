Bigg Boss OTT 3: Munawar Faruqui condemns Sai Ketan Rao's aggressive behavior towards Lovekesh Kataria; 'Gaaliyo mey category hoti hai kya?'

Bigg Boss OTT 3 is becoming more and more interesting with every new episode. The show is about to take an exciting turn with the entry of Bigg Boss 17 winner Munawar Faruqui, who will have personal conversations with the contestants.

During a chat with Sai Ketan Rao, Munawar asked him about his intense argument with Lovekesh Kataria and mentioned that he could have handled the situation differently.

Munawar Faruqui condemns Sai Ketan Rao's aggression in Bigg Boss OTT 3

In one of the episodes, Sai Ketan Rao got furious at Lovekesh for abusing him. Talking about the same incident, Munawar quizzed Sai for his aggression and highlighted the fact that he abused Kataria first. When Sai defended himself saying there was a difference between the cuss words used by him and Kataria, Munawar said, "Gaaliyon mey bhi category hai kya? (Are there categories is using cuss words?)

Munawar Faruqui shares his thoughts with Sai Ketan Rao

In the Bigg Boss OTT 3 LIVE, Munawar further added, "Dono gaali Maa pe thi. Agar gaali sunke maarne aana sahi hai toh Lovekesh ko bhi wohi karna chaiye tha toh woh sahi hota na?" (Both the cuss words were degrading a mother. If getting up to hit somebody after hearing a cuss word is justified, then Lovekesh would have been right if he had charged at you when you abused him, right?).

Sai Ketan Rao further defended himself saying that he regretted his actions later but Faruqui countered him stating that audiences couldn't feel the regret in his behavior. Faruqui also mentioned that Rao never went to Lovekesh and apologized to him for his actions.

Furthermore, Munawar told Sai that he is fond of him and wants him to be more expressive in the show. He also told him to fight for himself.



